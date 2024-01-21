Iloanusi to Eagles: Don’t Be Carried Away With Victory Over Cote D’Ivoire

The Anambra Football Association chairman, Chikelue Iloanusi, has warned the Super Eagles to put the victory over Cote d’Ivoire behind them and focus on matches ahead. He argued that it was too early to get carried away or be overconfident in a big tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations.

‘’Victory against hosts Cote d’Ivoire has changed the narratives. Everyone is talking about winning the AFCON. It’s too early. We should take it step by step, one at a time.’’ He warned that Guinea Bissau can play the spoiler’s role to go home with pride. ‘’The Guinean team is not totally bad. They express themselves well stringing good passes and they are physically fit. Besides that, I’m not comfortable with our coach Peseiro. He does not know what he’s doing.

He does not have the capacity to coach the Super Eagles. Let’s not be blinded by one victory. I have never believed in him. My joy is that no matter what happens here in Cote d’Ivoire, he’ll not remain as Super Eagles’ coach.’’ Asked to throw more light on that, the ex-international known for being vocal on football issues said ‘’win or lose, Peseiro will not remain as Eagles coach.

We want a coach who’ll impact on our foot- ball. We want a quality coach who’ll bring fresh impetus to our football. Peseiro cannot give what he does not have. There’re quality coaches looking for job. The time on foisting coaches on Nigeria is over”, Iloanusi also known as General in football circles said.