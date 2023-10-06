ILO: Workplace Discrimination Remains Problem of Immense Proportions

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has again raised the alarm over series of workplace discrimination as it plays out globally. Speaking at the 9th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting in South Africa, the Director-General of ILO, Gilbert F. Houngbo, said every day, millions of people work in unsafe or unhealthy conditions, just so they can feed themselves and their families.

He said over two million die each year as a direct result of occupational accidents and diseases. Hundreds of millions more are injured at work. “We know that many includ- ing in the BRICS countries are working excessive hours. Forty-eight hour working weeks – and even much longer – are all too common. “Discrimination in the workplace remains a problem of immense proportions.

If we consider gender for instance, we see significant gender wage gaps and lower employment participation rates in most countries. “Globally, just over one in five employees have experienced violence and harassment at work – particularly migrant women, who are twice as likely to be targets.

“Violations of freedom of association and collective bargaining rights continue to account for the majority of allegations that are examined by the ILO’s supervisory system.” Quoting from one of ILO standing clichés, he said: “Universal and lasting peace can be established only if it is based upon social justice.” “These words, part of the preamble to the International Labour Organization’s Constitution, date back to our founding in 1919.

“A hundred years later, the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work reaffirmed this mandate for social justice. It called for a human-centred approach to the future of work that puts the rights, needs and aspirations of all people – including workers – at the heart of economic, social and environmental policies. “With many countries still recovering from the COVID-19 and amid compounding crises, social injustices persist.

The aspiration of ‘decent work for all’ is a long way from being achieved,” he said. According to the latest ILO estimates, as many as 160 million children were engaged in child labour in 2020, while close to 50 million people were living in modern slavery in 2021. Since 2016, the absolute number of children in child labour, has risen by over 8 million. The number of people in modern slavery has increased by 2.7 million.

He noted that in most countries the level of participation of women in the workforce was much higher than it was before the relevant ILO Conventions were adopted, when governments began a longterm effort to eliminate such discrimination.

“Last year, the ILO adopted the right to a safe and healthy working environment as its fifth fundamental principle. In that regard, it should be mentioned that, while 4 out of 5 BRICS countries have ratified the Occupational Safety and Health Convention, No. 155, only one has ratified the other fundamental Occupational Safety and Health Convention, No. 187.

“The second policy consideration is the need to ensure an inclusive and effective legal and institutional framework that provides adequate protection of all workers. This is particularly important in light of the rapid world of work changes taking place in BRICS and other countries, that are affecting workers’ working conditions.