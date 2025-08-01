ILO: Value Of Illegal Profits From Forced Labour Hits $236bn

…sexual exploitation peaks at $16.1bn in Africa

As the rate of unemployment and forced labour escalates globally, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has expressed worries over growing illegal profits generated from forced labour.

ILO, in a report titled “Profits and Poverty: The Economics of Forced Labour,” revealed that total illegal profits generated from forced labour amounted to an estimated $236 billion annually, resulting from almost $10,000 profit per victim.

According to the report, in the case of workers in forced labour exploitation, these illegal financial gains represent the difference between what the employers are actually paying the workers and what they would be paying them in the absence of forced labour under normal circumstances.

“In other words, they are the wages that rightfully belong in the pockets of workers that instead remain in the hands of their exploiters as a result of their coercive practices.

For forced commercial sexual exploitation, where there are no standard levels of payment, illegal profits represent all but the tiny share of profits that trickles down to its victims.

It should be recalled that this estimate of profits, although obscenely high, does not include additional illegal profits from recruitment fees and related costs or from avoided taxes and social security contributions.

The estimate therefore understates total illegal profits from forced labour,” the report said. The report further hinted that total illegal gains from forced labour appeared to have risen dramatically over the last decade, adding that a simple comparison with the previous estimates of illegal profits published in 2014 (adjusted for inflation) indicated a $64 billion rise in illegal profits from forced labour since that time.

According to ILO, a closer look at the numbers suggests that this rise in illegal profits was driven by both more people in forced labour and more illegal profit being generated from each victim.

Annual profit per victim was estimated at $8,269 in 2014 (adjusted for inflation) and $9,995 in 2024, which represents an increase of 21 per cent.

“At the same time, there are many more victims of forced labour now than ten years ago. The current estimate of illegal profits is based on a total of 23.7 million people in forced labour in the private economy, while the 2014 estimate was based on a forced labour population in the private economy of almost 18.7 million.

This represents an increase of 27 per cent in people in forced labour in the private economy in the last ten years. “Profits in this study are inflation-adjusted to 2021 values using 2016 constant prices from the World Bank Development Indicators.

The exact value of profit per victim is$9,995 annually. “Inflation-adjusted 2014 total profit of $150 billion is $172 billion in 2021.

The inflation adjustment is made using the World Bank Development Indicators, US CPI inflation 2014-2021,” the report said.

Analysing differences across regions in illegal profits, the report revealed that “total illegal profits was highest in Europe and Central Asia ($84.2 billion) followed by Asia and the Pacific ($62.4 billion), the Americas ($52.1 billion), Africa ($19.7 billion), and finally the Arab States ($18.0 billion).

“These patterns are driven by underlying inter-regional differences in both the total number of victims and in profit per victim.

“In Asia and the Pacific, where profits per victim are relatively low, total illegal profits are a reflection in large part of the large number of victims in the region.

“By contrast, in Europe and Central Asia and the Americas, where the number of total victims is much lower than in Asia and the Pacific, the high level of per-victim profit is a more important driver of total illegal profits.

In Africa, both total victims and profit per victim are low relative to other regions.” On type of forced labour, the largest share of total illegal profits is from forced commercial sexual exploitation.

The estimates of illegal profits consider two forms of privately- imposed forced labour – forced labour exploitation and forced commercial sexual exploitation.

Although forced commercial sexual exploitation accounts for only about one quarter of all people in privately imposed forced labour, it accounts for 73 per cent of total illegal profits from forced labour.

“Of the $236,4 billion made from the use of forced labour, almost $173 billion was generated in forced commercial sexual exploitation.

These numbers are explained by the huge difference in profit per victim between forced commercial sexual exploitation and forced labour exploitation -$27,252 for the former against $3,687 for the latter.

“The high profits per victim of forced commercial sexual exploitation are a reflection of the extremely limited share of earnings trickling down to the victims, the vast majority of whom are women and girls.

“Indeed, the Global Sex Trafficking Metrics database, upon which the profits estimate is based, indicates that in most cases people in forced commercial sexual exploitation are paid very little or nothing at all.

“In some reported cases, victims are denied payment because they must pay off a debt to their trafficker ostensibly incurred as a result of having been trafficked.

They may incur new debt when they are passed into the hands of other traffickers. “Deductions for food, clothing, rent, alcohol, or exorbitant interest charges are among the other pretexts used by perpetrators for non-payment of victims.

At the same time, the fact that commercial sexual exploitation is illegal in most countries means that victims have limited or no recourse to justice,” ILO added.

The report further said forced commercial sexual exploitation were substantial across all regions.

Annual total illegal profits from forced commercial sexual exploitation range from $58.6 billion in Europe and Central Asia, $48.4 billion in Asia and the Pacific, $34.9 billion in Americas, $16.1 billion in Africa and $14.6 billion in the Arab States.