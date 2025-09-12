ILO To Release New Global Report On Social Justice

…backs investment in rail sector

The International Labour Organization (ILO) will release a major new report on global progress and persistent challenges in achieving social justice, thirty years after the landmark 1995 World Summit for Social Development (WSSD) in Copenhagen and ahead of the second WSSD in Doha this November.

The report offers the most comprehensive assessment to date, tracking advances in poverty reduction, child labour and social protection, while highlighting areas where progress has slowed or stalled, such as informality and inequality.

It also sets out a forward-looking agenda for placing social justice at the core of policymaking – across finance, industry, health and climate – and stresses the need for stronger cooperation between governments, international institutions and social partners.

The report will be launched at a high level special event at United Nations Headquarters in New York on 23 September, on the margins of the Eightieth Session of the UN General Assembly. Meanwhile a tripartite constituents from around the world met in Geneva and online from 1–5 September 2025 for the ILO’s first global technical meeting on the railways sector in over 30 years.

They agreed that investing in rail has strong potential to generate decent green jobs and advance a just transition. Shifting to this lower-carbon mode can also drive a socially sustainable future. But the sector will need major investment in workforce training, reskilling, and in attracting and retaining staff.

The Conclusions and recommendations adopted by the meeting also reflect the railways sector’s commitment to promoting the ILO’s fundamental principles and rights at work for all.

Among others, the sector is committed to give particular attention to diversity and inclusion and the consequences of innovation through social dialogue and investment in human capital – including protecting the labour and well-being of workers.

Sonya Mohamed Janahi, Chairperson of the meeting, said: “This meeting was a great success – we evenly reached consensus in preparing and finalizing a truly meaningful set of Conclusions and recommendations to achieve decent work in the railways sector that has been accepted by all, and welcomed by all, and that is a rare opportunity.