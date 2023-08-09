ILO Stakeholders Move For More Female Space In Mining Sector

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Regional Office for Africa (ROAF) and the Sectoral Policies Department (SECTOR) recently organised a regional tripartite meeting to identify the key challenges to and opportunities for the advancement of gender equality and decent work in large and small-scale mining in Africa.

The meeting themed: “Women in Mining: Women for a more inclusive mining future in Africa, attracted participants from Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Mauritania, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Speaking at the session, Minister of Employment, Social Dialogue and Relations with Institutions of Senegal, Mr Samba Sy, said: “Africa is united in its fight against inequalities and discrimination.

Africa is also united to advance gender equality and decent work for all.” According to him, although the mining sector is largely male-dominated, the role of women is growing. However, it still lacks a re- liable baseline regarding the working conditions of women.

This hinders meaningful policy reforms and investments in gender equality and a more inclusive and diverse mining sector. Over three days, participants were encouraged to share their knowledge and experiences to achieve social justice for women in an industry that accounts for around 4.5 percent of Africa’s GDP. The mining sector plays a critical role in driving economic growth and development on the continent and as such can be paramount to social justice and decent work.

“Any real action to advance decent work and gender equality in mining requires the participation of both women and men and of representatives of governments, employers and workers,” underlined Ms Brumilda Britz, Chairperson of the Human Resources Committee of the Namibian Chamber of Mines. Women are an essential pillar for the effective implementation of Africa’s Mining Vision, in line with the African Union Agenda 2063, which stresses the need to empower women and achieve full gender equality in all areas of life, including employment.