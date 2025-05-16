ILO Set For 113th Annual International Conference In Geneva

Share

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has finalised plans to hold its annual International Labour Conference (ILC) at the Palais des Nations in Geneva from June 2–13, 2025.

During the conference, government, worker, and employer delegates from the ILO’s 187 Member States will tackle a wide range of issues that have a long-term impact on the world of work, including: Protection against biological hazards at work – second discussion on a proposed Convention and Recommendation.

Decent work in the platform economy – first standard-setting discussion. approaches to tackling informality and promoting formal work – general discussion. Tripartite input to the Second World Summit for Social Development in 2025 – discussion on the ILO’s contribution.

Changes to the Maritime Labour Convention – approval of amendments adopted at the Special Tripartite Committee’s fifth meeting in April 2025.

Further discussions will cover the reports of the Chairperson of the Governing Body and of the Director-General, including the situation of workers in the occupied Arab territories, and the Draft Programme and Budget proposals for 2026–27.

The second edition of the Global Coalition for Social Justice Annual Forum will take place on Thursday, June 12th, 2025. It will be attended by Coalition partners and ILO tripartite delegations who are accredited to the Conference.

Details of the ILC agenda are available on the ILO website. The programmes of work of the technical committees will be finalized nearer to the Conference dates and will be available on the dedicated webpages of the technical committees.

