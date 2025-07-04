ILO Seeks Strong Laws To Protect Domestic Workers

As part of activities to mark Domestic Workers’ Day, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has reaffirmed the need to recognise domestic work as a real and valuable enterprise.

To this end, Director of the ILO Office for Türkiye, Yasser Hassan, called for ratifying C189 as a bold and necessary move to close the legal and policy gaps that leave domestic workers unprotected.

According to Hassan, “we mark the 14th anniversary of the adoption of ILO Convention No. 189—Domestic Workers Convention (2011)—the first international labour standard to formally recognize domestic work as real and valuable work.

“It was a milestone that gave voice and visibility to millions who care in quiet, persistent ways every day. Yet, 14 years later, too many domestic workers remain invisible in our labour systems and public policies.”

Describing domestic work as more essential than ever, he said it was the hourly, daily, and often unseen labour that keeps “our homes—and our societies—functioning.

In times of crisis, it is this care work that helps hold us together. “But in a world increasingly defined by overlapping crises—economic shocks, pandemics, climate disasters, and geopolitical conflict—those who provide care are too often left behind.”

He pointed out that in Türkiye, recent years had brought enormous disruption ranging from COVID-19 and devastating earthquakes to an escalating cost-of-living crisis.

He added that these crises had strained public systems and deeply affected all segments of society. “Yet among the most impacted are domestic workers—many of whom were excluded from crisis response policies, social protection, and recovery measures due to high informal working conditions.

“As highlighted in the ILO-supported report (Güler, 2022), over 91 per cent of domestic workers in Türkiye are informally employed. Most of them work with no contracts, minimum wage guarantees, regulated hours, or have no access to social security.

“During the pandemic, many lost their livelihoods overnight due to sudden dismissals and income loss.

Others—especially live-in workers—faced longer hours, increased responsibilities, and heightened exposure to health risks, often without adequate protection or right to rest.

He said beyond income insecurity, domestic workers struggled to access essential services for their livelihoods such as housing, healthcare, and food— for both of themselves and their families.

According to him, they, however, continued to provide care services because they are left with no other better choice.

They rose each day to clean, cook, and care for children and the elderly—often treating those they support as their own. Their quiet resilience and unwavering commitment sustained countless households, even as their own needs went unmet.

“We must stop considering domestic work as a private, individual arrangement. It is an essential thread in the fabric of our collective resilience. Care work—including domestic work—is essential for building resilience to crises, achieving gender equality, and ensuring social well-being.

“Nevertheless, in Türkiye, despite their countless support to others to work in decent conditions, domestic workers—predominantly women—are among the least protected and lowest paid in the workforce therefore least access to their universal and fundamental labour rights.

“This must change. It is time for Türkiye to take meaningful steps toward protecting those who care for others. The ratification of ILO Convention No. 189 is a vital step toward aligning national policies with international labour standards.

It would bring long-overdue recognition to domestic workers as rights-bearing workers entitled to fair wages, safe working conditions, and social protection.

“Türkiye must act now—ratifying C189 would be a bold and necessary move to close the legal and policy gaps that leave domestic workers unprotected.

“Governments’ legislation for equitable pay, written contracts, and comprehensive social protection are strongly needed. Trade unions and civil society’s support to organize domestic workers are essential.

Employers can ensure that the homes where people work are safe, fair, and respectful. And society as a whole can reframe how we value care—by recognizing it as a vital economic sector, investing in care systems, ensuring equal access to care services for all, and protecting care as a fundamental right.”