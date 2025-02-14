ILO Releases Report On Conventions, Recommendations

Share

The Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations (CEACR), which is a cornerstone of the ILO’s supervisory system on international labour standards, has published its annual report.

The report outlines the extent to which ILO Member States have fulfilled their obligations in relation to international labour standards, including those they have voluntarily ratified.

It provides an independent expert analysis of the extent to which each ILO Member State’s law and practice give effect to ratified ILO Conventions and Protocols.

It outlines how Member States are fulfilling the obligations they have freely undertaken under the ILO Constitution in relation to international labour standards.

It also provides a brief account of its interactive exchange with the Chairs of the UN bodies monitoring international human rights treaties and Special Procedures Mandate holders to mark the 80th anniversary of the ILO Declaration of Philadelphia and the 60th anniversary of the Employment Policy Convention, 1964 (No. 122) and Recommendation (No. 122).

International labour standards, which are encapsulated in Conventions, Protocols to Conventions, and Recommendations, are universal instruments of international law adopted by governments, employers and workers represented at the international labour Conference to advance social justice.

They reflect common values and principles governing the world of work. Once a country has ratified an ILO Convention or Protocol, it is obliged to report regularly on the measures it has taken to implement it.

While ILO Member States can choose whether or not to ratify an ILO Convention or Protocol, the ILO supervisory system also regularly surveys the effect given to Recommendations and Conventions where they have not been ratified.

At the end of February 2025, the Committee of Experts will publish such a General Survey entitled Achieving comprehensive employment injury protection.

