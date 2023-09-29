ILO: Nigeria, Others Face Critical Job Gaps Over Debt Crisis

As mounting debts con- tinue to determine the direction of low income economies, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has observed that countries in debt crisis are soon to face highest job gaps. Making the declaration at the G20 meeting in India recently, the Director-General, ILO, Gilbert F. Houngbo, said the challenges are even bigger for developing countries in debt distress.

He said in his presentation that the jobs gap had reached a staggering 25.7 per cent in these countries, significantly higher than in other developing countries. According to him, “the tightened financial conditions facing developing countries, including higher debt service costs, are also resulting in shrinking fiscal space and are limiting investments in the real economy, including for much-needed employment and social protection programmes.

“As we meet here today, the world continues to grapple with global shocks and risks that have slowed progress on sustainable development and have challenged social justice. In the ILO’s 11th Monitor on the World of Work that Brazil just referred to, launched at the end of May, we have evaluated the impact of these shocks on decent work.

“The statistics on this slide reveal a troubling divide between the global average and the situation prevailing in much of the developing world. “At a global level unemployment is likely to fall below its pre-pandemic level in 2023, with a global unemployment rate estimated at 5.3 per cent.” He said the global picture hid significant imbalances at the regional level, stressing that unemployment in low-income countries is not expected to recover to the pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

“And while some regions, such as Latin America and the Caribbean, and Central and Western Asia have reduced unemployment rates substantially below pre-crisis levels, our data show that this is mainly through the creation of work in the informal economy. “The global jobs gap encom- passes all individuals wanting to work but not necessarily actively looking for work.

That global jobs gap is projected at 453 million people in 2023, which is made up of 191 million who are unemployed globally, as well as 262 million people who want to work, but do not qualify as unemployed. This shows the magnitude of the employment challenges that the world faces.

“The indicator also reveals a significant disparity between gender, with women experiencing a much higher jobs gap rate (at 14.5 percent) than men. “Low-income countries have the highest jobs gap rate at 21.5 percent. In stark contrast, high-income countries have the lowest rate at 8.2 per cent.

“So what is alarming for us is that low-income countries have witnessed a steady rise in the jobs gap rate over the past years, from 19 percent in 2005, increasing to 21.5 percent in 2023. “So we must ask ourselves, what can be done? Essentially, we need to create policy space for employment and social protection.

There are, for example, only 2 in 5 older persons in lower-middle- income countries who receive an old-age pension, and a mere 1 in 4 in low-income countries. “And that is particularly unfair, because these are people who did not enjoy decent work throughout their working life – those who had no access to social protection. There is, however, a glimmer of hope.