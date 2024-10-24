ILO, NECA Harps On Responsible, Inclusive, Sustainable Business Practices

Share

The International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Organization of Employers (IOE), and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) have said adoption of Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) in Nigeria would help in growing sustainable and competitive business enterprises.

At a workshop jointly organised for owners of enterprises in Nigeria held in Abuja, the ILO Country Director for Nigeria, Vanessa Phala, said there was an urgent need for enterprises in Nigeria to broaden the concept of business performance beyond just financial outcomes.

The workshop is part of the ILO’s ongoing efforts to promote the MNE Declaration which provides practical guidance for national and multinational enterprises to promote and support responsible and sustainable business practices.

Phala who drew attention to the growing focus on human rights especially in areas of fair wages, safe working conditions, and elimination of child labour, noted that sustainable and responsible business practices were key to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 which focuses on decent work and economic growth.

She said: “The conduct of business in terms of being responsible is very important, we have moved from viewing business success solely through a financial lens to recognizing the importance of sustainability, community commitment, and environmental responsibility.

“Businesses must be accountable not only for their financial success but also for their social and environmental impacts.

“You don’t want to do business with a company that forces workers to work and pay them below the minimum wage, not providing Occupational Safety and Health provisions.

“These are important issues that as part of promoting the ILO MNE declaration, are critical. That’s why we are here to see how we can continue to position the enterprises to really respond positively and contribute meaningfully towards promoting business responsible conducts.

“But also, largely in terms of achieving the Decent Work Agenda that will make sure everybody have their rights respected at work; health and safety issues are respected, fair wages and non discrimination etc.”

Speaking further, Phala hinted that as part of the ongoing dialogue on RBC, the ILO was working towards convening a national forum next year, where stakeholders would define priorities and develop a roadmap for advancing responsible business practices in Nigeria to ensure businesses do not only contribute to profit, but to the well-being of workers, communities, and the environment.

Director General of NECA, Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde said for businesses in Nigeria to grow, there was need to align buisness operations with the current global patterns which embraces human rights, responsible buisness conduct, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

“While profit is crucial, we must also be mindful of how we achieve that profit. Responsible business conduct goes beyond compliance, it places workers, human rights, and environmental considerations at the heart of business operations.

“It’s a collective effort. Employers, workers, unions, the government, and civil society must all play their part in creating an environment that supports decent work. To compete at the global level there are salient conversations we can’t run away from.”

The NECA boss who raised concerns over the negative impact and consequences of multiple taxation and high interest rates, pointed out the role of the government of Nigeria in creating an enabling environment for businesses, as well as roles of workers and unions in holding employers and government accountable when standards are not met.

“Government must play its part to make the environment very conducive for business to operate. Employers must play their part to continue to be responsible in their conduct and in their operations.

“The workers and their union must also must be responsible enough to escalate issues when an employer or government is not doing what its supposed to do.”

Advisor, International Organisation of Employers (IOE), Jason Pegat-Toquet noted there was huge work to be done in raising the awareness of small and medium enterprises on responsible buisness procedures and respect for human rights.

Speaking virtually, he maintained that respect for employees was an important conversation with capacity to turn businesses around positively as it drives competitiveness and visibility as a credible business partner, even as he added that responsible business conduct and sustainability of business goes hand in hand.

“We are teaching you how you can do little tricks to your policies that you already have in place, to add this extra layer of compliance with the human rights guiding principles, and also how you can definitely promote human rights in Nigeria.

“If you treat your employees well, if you respect human rights, if you have solid processes in place as business representatives you will win at the end of the day because you will be more competitive, you will have access to markets, you will be also seen by society, by local communities with whom you work with as a credible partner to do business.

“As a formal enterprise, as a business representative that is respecting and complying with national law in Nigeria, you are already doing 90% of law regarding responsible business what we will teach you today is how you can do the remaining extra mile to have solid processes in place, account for human rights risk that you could create and how you could prevent those so you’re not starting from scratch.”

