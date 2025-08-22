ILO Launches Policy Tracker On Digital Work Platforms

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is launching a new global policy tracker to provide a comprehensive overview of legislative initiatives concerning digital labour platforms. The growth of digital labour platforms has opened up new markets for businesses and created new jobs and income opportunities globally.

In many countries, governments are taking steps — or are engaged in discussions — to regulate work on digital platforms. The global policy tracker is designed to equip governments, and employers’ and workers’ representatives, with information to facilitate discussions and foster decent work in the platform economy.

The digital transformation of the workplace, accelerated by the proliferation of platforms, has generated new income-generating opportunities for women, young people, and persons with disabilities, among others. At the same time, the platform economy is also transforming how work is organized and performed, creating new challenges that affect workers’ access to decent work.

These challenges include securing adequate incomes, social security, occupational safety and health, and other protections, while ensuring fundamental principles and rights at work. The global policy tracker provides comprehensive and upto-date information on existing regulations worldwide to help shape a future of work that is both innovative and decent.

As a key feature of the ILO Observatory on AI and Work in the Digital Economy, it will serve as a practical resource for governments, employers’ and workers’ organizations, policymakers, researchers, and anyone interested in understanding the policy developments in this area. By consolidating information on national and regional legislative and policy initiatives, the tracker aims to facilitate social dialogue and evidence-based policymaking.

It will shed light on how different jurisdictions address issues such as employment status classification, remuneration, automated decisionmaking systems (algorithms), working time, workers’ personal data and privacy, occupational safety and health, contract termination, including suspension and collective bargaining, among others, in the context of platform work.