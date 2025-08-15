ILO Launches Policy Tracker On Digital Labour Platforms

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is launching a new global policy tracker to provide a comprehensive overview of legislative initiatives concerning digital labour platforms. A report on the organisation’s website said the growth of digital labour platforms had opened up new markets for businesses and created new jobs or income opportunities globally.

There is an increasing need for coherent and timely policy responses to the opportunities and challenges they present. The global policy tracker is designed to provide information for governments, and employers’ and workers’ representatives to help them manage this transition and foster decent work in the platform economy.

The digital transformation of the workplace, accelerated by the proliferation of platforms, has created new income-generating opportunities for women, young people, and persons with disabilities, among others. At the same time, the platform economy is also transforming the ways work is organized and performed, with new challenges emerging that affect whether workers on platforms can access decent work, including adequate incomes, social security, occupational safety and health, and other benefits, as well as the recognition of the right to collective bargaining.

The launch of the tracker marks a significant step towards providing reliable information on existing regulations worldwide to shape a future of work that is both innovative and decent. As a key feature of the ILO Observatory on AI and Work in the Digital Economy, it will serve as a practical resource for governments, employers’ and workers’ organizations, policymakers’, researchers, and anyone interested in understanding the policy developments in this area.

By consolidating information on national and regional legislative and policy initiatives, the tracker aims to facilitate social dialogue and evidence-based policymaking. It will shed light on how different jurisdictions are addressing issues like employment status, remuneration, algorithmic transparency, data protection, working time, and collective bargaining, among others, in the context of platform work.