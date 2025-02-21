ILO Lauds Nigeria For Advancing Key Global Labour Priorities

Share

The Director-General, International Labour Organisation (ILO) has commended Nigeria for its role in advancing key global labour priorities.

Giving the commendation during his visit to the country, the Director General, ILO, Gilbert F. Houngbo, also reiterated the ILO’s support for Nigeria in addressing decent work deficits and ensuring that economic growth benefits all, particularly women, youth, and vulnerable workers.

While stressing the need for stronger social protection systems, investment in education and skills training, and policies that promote fair transitions in the digital and green economies, he reaffirmed the ILO’s commitment to supporting workers’ rights and ensuring that labour policies promote inclusive economic growth and decent working conditions.

During his visit, where he reaffirmed the ILO’s commitment to advancing decent work, social protection, and inclusive labour market policies in the country, Houngbo met with Vice President Kashim Shettima, senior government officials, employer and worker representatives, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria.

Discussions generally focused on employment creation, labour market reforms, and the importance of social dialogue in addressing challenges such as youth unemployment, informal work, and the impact of economic reforms on workers.

As part of his engagements, the Director-General participated in a conversation on the Global Coalition for Social Justice, attended the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) National Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum, and launched a child labour reporting website and mobile app to strengthen efforts against child labour.

He also took time to meet with the ILO Country Office team in Abuja. “The ILO remains steadfast in its support to Nigeria as we work together to create a fairer, more inclusive labour market that benefits all,” he said.

Houngbo held key discussions with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), where he emphasised the importance of collective bargaining, fair wages, and occupational safety and health.

