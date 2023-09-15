ILO Lauds G20 Support for Just Transition Measures

The Director-General, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, has welcomed G20 leaders’ support for the UN Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions.

In their final Declaration the G20 leaders pledged to, “support progress on the implementation” of the UN Global Accelerator, a UN initiative led by the ILO that aims to bring together UN Member States and a wide range of public and private sector partners to help create 400 million decent jobs and extend social protection coverage to the four billion people currently excluded.

The Leaders agreed to create a new Working Group on the Empowerment of Women. They reaffirmed the importance of gender equality and the promotion of, “full, equal, effective and meaningful participation of women in the economy as decision-makers,” adding that that such investment “has a multiplier effect in implementing the 2030 Agenda”.

“I heartily welcome the G20’s endorsement of the Global Accelerator and its potential to deliver change and better working lives for hundreds of millions of people. The creation of the working group on women’s empowerment is also an historic step for- ward,” Houngbo said.

“The G20 leadership has made progress on some of the most crucial future of work issues facing us if we are to build a sustainable and equitable future. We must build on this momentum, particularly at the UN SDG Summit later this month.”

Following two days of discussions the leaders committed themselves to promote sustainable, quality, healthy, safe and gainful employment, address skill gaps, and ensure inclusive, adequate and sustainable financed social protection policies.

They endorsed a set of policy priorities for “adequate and sustainable social protection and decent work for gig and platform workers”.

The Declaration also included pledges to promote well-managed migration, increase efforts to eliminate child labour and forced labour in global value chains, support youth employment and encourage skills for sustainable and inclusive economic development – including extending coverage of the ILO/OECD Skills for Jobs Databases to G20 countries.

Speaking at the Summit , Houngbo stressed that effective policy responses to climate change needed to deliver on both climate targets and decent employment creation. “If we don’t recognise these issues a social backlash could make the transition even harder.

It is essential we achieve a just transition…. that greens the economy in ways that are fair, inclusive and leaves no one behind” he said, adding that this would require three things: effective and inclusive social dialogue, new financing strategies for social protection, and the creation of decent employment.

“Here, the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions…can play a major role,” he said.