ILO Flays Low Representation of Women in Decision-Making Process

Determined to curb perceived high gender inequality in the workplace, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has expressed concern over low representation of women in decision making in most organisations. A new report by the International Labour Organisation’s Bureau for Employers ́ Activities (ILO-ACT/EMP) and the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), said although a growing number of national business organisations were improving gender equality internally, the next step is to break glass ceilings so that more women could advance their careers and participate in decision-making.

According to the report, “women are well-represented overall among the staff of employer and business membership organisations (EBMOs), comprising 40 per cent or more of employees in 74 per cent of EBMOs. “Yet women remain underrepresented in decision-making positions; fewer than one in three (28 per cent) of EB- MOs have achieved gender at managerial level, with 40 to 60 per cent of women managers. One in 10 EBMOs have no women managers at all.” The report observed that positively, the proportion of women on EBMO boards had increased, albeit starting from a low level, adding that in 2017, 19 per cent of EBMOs said that women comprised at least 30 per cent of board members, compared to 26 per cent in 2023, an increase of seven per cent. Over the same period, the proportion of EBMOs with all-male boards declined by six per cent, from 11 to 5 per cent.

“At the current rate of progress, it will take more than 63 years for women to comprise at least 30 per cent of all national EBMO boards. However, the Sustainable Development Agenda, adopted by UN Member States in 2015, sets a 2030 deadline for the achievement of gender equality,” said Deborah France- Massin, Director of ACT/EMP. “So, it’s time for more, better and faster action on gender equality, and EBMOs are fully on board,” she added. The report further hinted that today, almost one in three (30 per cent) EBMOs was led by a woman, adding that this bodes well for future progress on gender equality and diversity within EBMOs because women leaders act as role models for other female staff.

According to the report, EBMOs with female Chief Executive Officers (CEO) are 25 per cent more likely to employ more than 40 per cent of women in managerial positions, compared to EBMOs with male CEOs. Importantly, nearly half (46 per cent) of EBMOs recognise the business benefits of gender equality. “Their initiatives have led to better business outcomes, including increased income, enhanced organisational reputation and a better ability to attract and retain talent,” said Anne Vauchez, Director of International and European Affairs, Mouvement des entreprises de France (MEDEF), and Chair of the IOE’s Gender, Equality and Diversity Policy Working Group. Even so, almost half (49 per cent) of EBMOs do not yet fully appreciate how their gender equality efforts are influencing their bottom line as they typically do not track impact.