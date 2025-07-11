ILO Backs Commitment To Boost Social Protection Investments

T lhe International Labour Organization (ILO) welcomed the outcome of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), held in Seville, Spain, from 30 June to 3 July, which calls for increased investment in social protection.

The consensus document commits to supporting countries that aim to expand coverage by at least two percentage points annually.

“The Compromiso de Sevilla reaffirms the importance of multilateralism and a sustaining international framework with a clear, pragmatic benchmark,” said International Labour Organization DirectorGeneral Gilbert F. Houngbo at the conference.

“The real test now lies in implementation with national ownership, institutional capacity and international solidarity.”

The Compromiso de Sevilla encourages countries to “integrate financing of social protection systems and policies, including floors and policies in line with International Labour Organization recommendations and intergovernmentally agreed standards, into their country-led plans and strategies.”

It also commits to “provide support to developing countries that aim to increase social protection coverage, including those that aim to do so by at least two percentage points per year.

Currently, 3.8 billion people still lack basic social protection. For the International Labour Organization, recognizing the centrality of universal social protection in the Compromiso de Sevillareaffirms that the international financial system must work for people, workers and their families, enhancing living standards, reducing inequalities and protecting the most vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, young people and migrants.

“For beyond economic efficiency, what is at stake is the credibility of our promise to leave no one behind,” Mr Houngbo added.

To support implementation, the International Labour Organization and the Global Partnership for Universal Social Protection (USP2030) launched the Sevilla Platform for Action to help countries mobilize resources, prioritize public investment and expand social protection coverage, especially in countries and populations with the greatest gaps.

In addition to the strong focus on social protection, the Compromiso de Sevilla marks several other important gains for the International Labour Organization and its constituents.

The outcome recognizes the role of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives and the social and solidarity economy as key drivers of decent work and inclusive growth.

It calls on countries and financial institutions to expand targeted support to these sectors, including through tailored financing, technical assistance and policy integration.

The agreement also encourages greater alignment of financing strategies with employment goals, including the promotion of youth employment, the care economy and the transition to formality.

These priorities reflect the International Labour Organization’s integrated approach to social justice and will inform its continued engagement on financing for development.

At Seville, the International Labour Organization played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the Conference by moderating the multistakeholder round table on mobilizing and aligning domestic public resources, which helped drive forward commitments on tax justice, fiscal transparency and inclusive public finance.

The International Labour Organization also co-organized a highlevel special event with Spain, Qatar and the United Nations, reinforcing the global resolve to finance social development and laying the groundwork for implementation efforts at the Second World Summit for Social Development, to be held in Doha, Qatar, in November 2025.