ILO: 1.4BN Children Missing Out On Basic Social Protection

Globally, 1.4 billion children, aged under 15, lack any form of social protection, leaving them vulnerable to disease, poor nutrition and poverty, according to new data released yesterday by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Save the Children and UNICEF. Acxording to the report, in low-income countries, fewer than 1-in-10 children have access to child benefits, high- lighting a significant disparity compared to the coverage enjoyed by children in high- income countries.

The report described child benefits as a critical form of social protection, intended to promote the long- term well-being of children. “Delivered as cash or tax credits, child benefits are essential for reducing poverty as well as accessing health- care, nutrition, quality education, water and sanitation. In addition, these benefits support socio-economic development, particularly in times of crisis.

“Many children are deprived of the basic resources and services they need to escape poverty and are, therefore, exposed to the long-lasting impact of hunger, malnutrition, and unrealised potential. The three organisations are calling on governments to ensure all children are shielded by social protection mechanisms, including through universal child benefits.

“The data shows there has been a modest global increase in access to child benefits over a period of 14 years, from 20 per cent in 2009 to 28.1 per cent in 2023. However, the progress has been unequal. In low-income countries, rates of coverage remain staggeringly low, at around 9 per cent. At the same time, 84.6 percent of children in high-income countries are covered,” the report said.