Illusion Of State Police In Centralised Federation

Few issues illustrate Nigeria’s structural dilemma more vividly than the enduring debate over state police. For years, the subject has resurfaced whenever insecurity intensifies or the limitations of a centralised policing architecture become painfully evident.

Yet despite its frequent invocation in political discourse, the discussion often lacks the constitutional seriousness and intellectual rigour required for a reform of such magnitude. Nigeria’s policing structure is a direct inheritance from the country’s turbulent constitutional evolution. At independence in 1960, Nigeria operated a recognisable federal arrangement.

The three regions the Northern, Western and Eastern regions possessed substantial autonomy within the federation. While the Federal Government retained authority over the Nigeria Police Force, the regions maintained their own local police formations. These regional forces were closer to the communities they served and reflected the federal ethos upon which the Nigerian state had been constructed.

However, the constitutional equilibrium collapsed following the military coups of 1966. The military government, in its determination to consolidate authority at the centre, dismantled the regional police forces. The justification advanced at the time was that regional governments had allegedly deployed local police to intimidate political opponents and manipulate electoral outcomes. Whether exaggerated or genuine, that reasoning provided the pretext for the abolition of local policing structures. What emerged thereafter was an extraordinarily centralised policing system.

Today, Nigeria stands almost alone among federal states in concentrating policing authority so overwhelmingly in the hands of the central government. In virtually every other federation, policing responsibilities are distributed across multiple tiers of government. In the United States, for example, the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigates federal and interstate crimes, while state and local police forces enforce state laws, maintain order within their jurisdictions and even supervise elections.

Similarly, federal systems such as Australia, Germany, Canada, India and Switzerland operate multi layered policing arrangements in which federal and sub-national forces coexist within a carefully coordinated framework. Intelligence sharing and jurisdictional clarity enable these systems to function without undermining national cohesion. Nigeria’s extreme centralisation is therefore an anomaly within the global practice of federal governance.

It reflects not the logic of federalism but the legacy of prolonged military rule, during which the imperative of command and control replaced the principles of decentralisation and subsidiarity. Therefore in principle, there is nothing inherently objectionable about the establishment of state police. Decentralised policing structures would enhance operational responsiveness, strengthen intelligence gathering and deepen community engagement.

Officers who originate from the communities they police are often better positioned to detect early signs of criminal activity and insurgent infiltration. Community based policing also enables quicker operational response. Under the current arrangement, state governors are constitutionally designated as “chief security officers” of their states, yet they exercise no effective command over the police within their territories. This contradiction remains one of the most glaring absurdities of Nigeria’s federal structure.

A governor who bears political responsibility for security cannot deploy police personnel without the approval of federal authorities. Nevertheless, the arguments in favour of state police must be weighed against legitimate concerns. Nigeria’s political culture remains deeply polarised and in many instances, intolerant of dissent. Several governors have been accused of employing armed thugs or informal militias during elections and political disputes.

Granting such executives direct control over armed police formations without robust constitutional safeguards could invite abuse and intimidation of political opponents. This apprehension is not imaginary. History provides examples of political actors weaponising state institutions for partisan advantage. Consequently, the creation of state police must be accompanied by carefully designed oversight mechanisms, strict professional standards and constitutional clarity regarding jurisdictional boundaries.

Despite these concerns, the current centralised arrangement is increasingly unsustainable. Nigeria’s security landscape has evolved dramatically over the past two decades. The sheer geographical and demographic scale of Nigeria makes effective centralised policing extremely difficult. With more than two hundred million citizens spread across diverse cultural and ecological zones, a single federal police command cannot realistically provide adequate security coverage.

This reality has led many state governments to establish quasi-policing formations under various names neighbourhood watch groups, vigilante corps, security task forces and regional security outfits. These bodies frequently perform functions that resemble policing, albeit without the adequate legal authority, professional training or institutional accountability expected of formal law enforcement agencies.

The paradox is striking. While the constitution insists that policing is exclusively federal, the practical necessities of governance have compelled states to improvise alternative security structures. The result is a fragmented security environment in which unofficial actors exercise powers that ought properly to belong to regulated institutions.

Formalising state police within a constitutional framework may therefore represent a more rational approach than sustaining the current fiction of exclusive federal policing. Yet the manner in which the present conversation about state police is unfolding raises serious concerns. The recent decision by the InspectorGeneral of Police to establish a committee to examine the possibility of state police appears, on the surface, to be a proactive initiative.

In reality, it reflects a misunderstanding of the constitutional nature of the issue. Policing arrangements are not matters to be determined by administrative committees. They are embedded in the constitution. Any alteration to the existing framework requires a formal constitutional amendment involving the National Assembly and approval by the state Houses of Assembly.

A committee established by the Inspector-General of Police, however well intentioned, lacks the authority to redesign Nigeria’s federal architecture. Equally troubling was the reported discussion of state police during an informal engagement between President Bola Tinubu and members of the National Assembly. Such a conversation reportedly conducted as an after-dinner exchange may be politically convenient, but it trivialises a matter of profound constitutional significance.

The establishment of state police cannot be treated as a casual talking point. It requires deliberate national consultation, rigorous legislative deliberation and constitutional clarity. Anything less reduces a fundamental structural reform to political theatre. Many Nigerians had assumed that structural reforms might become easier under the present political configuration.

The ruling party commands an overwhelming presence across the federation, controlling more than thirty state governments. In theory, such dominance should facilitate constitutional amendments requiring the approval of both federal and state legislatures. Yet this expectation has not materialised. Instead of initiating a structured national dialogue, the discussion has been left to sporadic comments by political actors and committees whose mandates remain unclear.

A more serious approach would involve convening a comprehensive national conference involving governors, speakers of state Houses of Assembly and the leadership of the National Assembly. Such a gathering lasting at least three days could examine the legal, administrative and operational implications of state police. Only after such deliberation should constitutional amendment proposals be drafted and formally presented.

Constitution making is not an improvisational exercise. It demands careful reflection informed by comparative experience, legal expertise and political consensus. Another uncomfortable reality must also be acknowledged. Despite the loud advocacy from some quarters, there appears to be limited enthusiasm for state police among several influential political leaders from Northern Nigeria.

Their reservations stem from a mixture of historical experience, security calculations and political considerations. In Nigeria’s constitutional amendment process, regional consensus is indispensable. Amendments require the approval of twothirds of the National Assembly and ratification by at least twenty-four state legislatures. If a substantial bloc of northern political leaders remains skeptical about state police, the proposal faces formidable obstacles.

In practical terms, this means that any constitutional amendment establishing state police could be dead on arrival unless those concerns are addressed through serious negotiation and compromise. Ignoring this political arithmetic would amount to self-deception. Perhaps the most fundamental issue is that the state police debate cannot be separated from the broader question of genuine federalism. Policing authority is only one component of a federal system.

Without fiscal federalism and clear devolution of powers, state police may become ineffective or even dysfunctional.In a properly structured federation, responsibilities are clearly divided between federal and sub-national governments. Each tier possesses defined powers, independent revenue sources and distinct areas of jurisdiction. Law enforcement responsibilities follow these constitutional divisions. Nigeria’s present arrangement does not reflect such clarity. The Federal Government controls the majority of national revenues while states depend heavily on allocations from the federation account.

This fiscal dependency limits the capacity of states to sustain large, professional police organisations. Furthermore, the absence of clear jurisdictional boundaries raises difficult questions. What categories of crime would fall under state police authority? Which offences would remain exclusively federal? For instance, terrorism and insurgency are presently handled by federal security agencies.

Yet some advocates of state police appear to assume that newly created state forces would confront the same threats. This assumption reflects a misunderstanding of the nature of national security operations. Terrorism is not merely a local criminal matter; it is a national and international security challenge requiring coordination with intelligence agencies, military forces and foreign partners. Assigning such responsibilities to poorly resourced state police formations would be both unrealistic and dangerous.

If Nigeria begins the state police project without first defining these jurisdictional boundaries, it will be embarking on reform from the wrong end. Federal systems around the world demonstrate that decentralised policing can succeed when embedded within a coherent constitutional structure. In the United States, federal agencies focus on crimes that cross state boundaries or implicate national security, while state police address violations of state law.

Local police departments deal with municipal regulations and community safety. Germany and Canada operate similar arrangements in which federal and regional authorities cooperate within well-defined legal frameworks. The key to their success lies not merely in decentralisation but in clarity of responsibility and sustainable funding mechanisms. Nigeria must study these models carefully rather than rushing into half-formed solutions. The debate over state police should therefore be reframed. The question is not simply whether Nigeria should create state police.

The more fundamental question is whether the country is prepared to embrace genuine federalism. Without fiscal autonomy for states, clear constitutional division of powers and robust accountability mechanisms, state police could easily degenerate into instruments of political repression or administrative inefficiency. The path forward requires a comprehensive constitutional review, addressing the broader architecture of the Nigerian federation.

Policing reform should emerge from that larger process rather than preceding it. Nigeria’s security challenges have understandably intensified the demand for structural reform. The call for state police reflects widespread frustration with a centralised system struggling to respond effectively to diverse threats across the federation. Yet structural reform cannot be accomplished through committees, informal discussions or political slogans. It requires constitutional clarity, national consensus and institutional maturity.

If Nigeria is serious about establishing state police, the process must begin with a candid national conversation about federalism, fiscal autonomy and jurisdictional responsibility. Without these foundations, the creation of state police will remain either politically unattainable or operationally ineffective. In constitutional matters, haste is rarely wisdom. The future stability of the Nigerian federation demands deliberation rather than improvisation