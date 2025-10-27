Illicit Drugs: Reps Summon NAFDAC, Police, Others

The House of Representatives has invited critical stakeholders including the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Federal Ministries of Health and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to submit memoranda ahead of its probe into the prevalence in the use, trafficking and regulation of illicit drugs across the country.

Also invited for the submission of inputs are: “The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of MAN, PMG-MAN, Major pharmaceutical companies (Emzor, Fidson, May and Baker, Juhel, Dana), Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, International Distillers Limited and Tobacco industry representatives.”

Others include law enforcement agencies including: “The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NAFDAC), Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the Nigerian Medical Association.

“The Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Nigerian Bar Association, Civil Society Network on Substance Abuse and the National Youth Council of Nigeria are expected to make inputs.”

The Committee also invited development partners comprising the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, World Health Organisation, United Nations Development Programme, US Agency for International Development and the United Nations Children’s Fund to submit memoranda to the Committee.

Recall that the House had earlier constituted an Adhoc Committee to probe the prevalence, regulation and impact of drugs, tobacco, alcohol, illicit trafficking and related crimes across the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, Adelegbe said the Committee is charged with the mandate of examining the root causes, identifying institutional weaknesses, regulatory and enforcement gaps and developing practical solutions to combat drug use and trafficking.