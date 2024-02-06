Illicit Drugs: NDLEA Boss Seeks Operational Vehicles From Govts To Fight Menace

…As he also seeks lands for agency’s barracks in states

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd) has called on the state governments across the country to assist the agency with the provision of operational vehicles to enhance its fight against illicit drugs and substance abuse at the various commands.

Marwa also urged them to provide lands for the establishment of the agency’s barracks across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday at the presentation of two books written by the Commander of the NDLEA, Kwara command, Mohammed Ibrahim in Ilorin, Marwa disclosed plans by the agency to establish offices in all the 774 local government areas across the country as part of measures to tackle the drug menace at the grassroots level.

While commending the author of the books (Look Before You Leap and Drug Slaves), Marwa said: “The books will provide the youth with information about how to guard themselves against drug abuse, while those who have fallen victims can be treated, cured and rehabilitated.”

Represented by the Director of Internal Affairs and Provost Marshall in the agency, Dr. Malami Sokoto, Marwa enjoined traditional rulers to join hands with the agency in tackling the menace at the grassroots.

In his keynote address, Director General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Isa Aremu, advocated stiffer penalties for drug barons in society, adding that his institute was ready to partner with the NDLEA to expand its curriculum to mainstream the campaign against drug abuse even at workplaces.

Chairman of the occasion, Engineer Lanre Sagaya called on all stakeholders to support the agency in its bid to ensure a drug-free society, lamenting the prevailing cases of Kidnapping and banditry as a result of drug abuse.

The guest speaker and legal luminary, mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali warned that many in the society will not sleep with their two eyes closed if the menace of drug abuse is not curtailed.

The book reviewer, Professor, AbdulRasheed Adeoye of the Department of Performing Arts, University of Ilorin, said the two books were written in simple languages that conveyed the cultural, political and economic impacts of drug abuse.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the vintage Book Presentation Committee, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde Akanbi, had said the presentation of the books which were also translated into Yoruba, climaxed the intellectual voyage embarked upon by the author to complement his agency’s efforts in ensuring a drug-free society.