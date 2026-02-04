Illicit Drugs: Marwa Calls For National Response, Support For Alternative Devt

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman Buba Marwa yesterday called for a strong national response and sustained support for the alternative development programme initiated to curb illicit cannabis cultivation. It is also to uplift rural communities and strengthen national security.

He made the call at a press conference in Abuja yesterday to drum up support for the first in Africa drug control initiative, which pilot scheme that was launched in three cannabis growing communities in Ondo State last week.

While explaining the alternative development strategy of drug control, the ex-military officer said the concept goes far beyond crop substitution. He said: “it’s wider benefits include: strengthening rural economies through value-chain development; reducing the burden on law enforcement and the justice system; promoting peace and social cohesion in previously crime-prone areas.

“Supporting national food production and agricultural diversification; improving Nigeria’s international standing in global drug control and development cooperation.” Marwa added: “This approach represents a winwin solution—for communities, for government, and for national security.

“The successful takeoff of the pilot scheme in Ilu Abo, Ifon, and Eleyewo in Ondo state last week clearly demonstrates that alternative development works when communities are engaged, supported, and empowered.