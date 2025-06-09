Illicit Drug Consignment Packaged As Green Tea Intercepted At Lagos Airport

Share

…2 ladies arrested with Skunk

No fewer than 62 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, packaged as green tea have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a state – ment yesterday said the seizure was made on Thursday, June 5, based on credible intelligence received ahead of the arrival of the consignment at the cargo wing of the airport on May 11.

The NDLEA had watch-listed the shipment, and sustained surveillance around it for over three weeks before inviting other stakeholders for a joint examination last Thursday.

Babafemi said the Loud consignment weighing 62.20kg was concealed inside wraps of green tea that came from Thailand via UAE on an Emirate Airlines flight.

In another operation in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Monday, June 2, intercepted a consignment of 1,665kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, along Lekki-Ajah Expressway.

Two suspects: Gidado Abdulrasaq Ayinde and Obanla Oluwafemi were promptly arrested in connection with the seizure.

In Kaduna, operatives of the state command of NDLEA on patrol along Abuja – Kaduna Expressway on Tuesday, June 3, arrested 29-year-old Goodluck Nnaemeka with 612 bottles of codeine-based syrup and 2,970 pills of flunitraz – epam.

In another operation same day, a 52-year-old wanted drug dealer Kabiru Musa (a.k.a KB) was arrested at Kurmin Mashi. A total of 25.7kg skunk was earlier recovered from his base.

While a total of 9kg Loud was recovered from the spare tyre compartment of an Audi station wagon car marked AAA 975 XU driven by Atari Israel, 45, along Auchi road, Edo State.

