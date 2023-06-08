New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Illegal Tax Collection: Street Urchin Arraigned For Alleged Killing Of Another Suspected Hoodlum

A suspected street urchin, Raphael Agu, who allegedly killed another hoodlum, Stanley Ugo, over discrepancy in the sharing formula of an illegal tax collected for building a foundation in the Ogudu area of Lagos State, has been arraigned before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court.

Agu was arraigned before the court, presided over by Magistrate P. E Nwaka on two counts bordering on murder by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Specifically, Agu was accused of allegedly stabbing his friend, Ugo, in the stomach with a knife on May 25, 2023, during a fight in the Ogudu area of the state.

The defendant, according to the prosecution, was given N15,000 by a developer erecting a building around the Transformer Bus Stop in the area, to share among the ‘area boys’, which he did.

