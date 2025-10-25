Illegal Sports Betting Rocks NBA

US authorities announced several high-profile arrests on Thursday, including of a star player and a coach in the National Basketball Asso- ciation (NBA), for alleged illegal sports betting. Among those in custody are Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier, both of whom were reportedly arrested after their teams’ games on Wednesday.

The arrests are part of a sweeping investigation into illegal gambling that produced two indictments, the FBI said — one into players who are allegedly faking injuries to influence betting odds, and another involving an illegal poker ring tied to organised crime.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the allegations to reporters as “mind-boggling”. They include indictments in two ma- jor cases, officials said, both involving fraud. The first case is called “operation nothing but bet,” in which players and associates allegedly used insider information to manipulate wagers on major sports betting platforms. In some cases, players altered their performance or took them- selves out of games to ensure those bets were paid out, according to New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Those bets amounted to tens of thousands of dollars in profits. The second case is more com- plex in nature, officials said, and involved four of the five major crime families in New York as well as professional athletes. The accused in that case are alleged to have participated in a scheme to rig illegal poker games and steal millions of dollars. They did so using “very sophis- ticated” technology including offthe-shelf shuffling machines, spe- cial contact lenses and eye glasses to read pre-marked cards, according to authorities. They also used an X-ray table that could read cards that were face down.