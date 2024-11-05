Illegal Settlers Dare FCTA Over Demolition Threats

Share

A mild drama ensued on Tuesday when illegal settlers dared the demolition squad of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) saying that no amount of force can evict them.

The baffled squad, however, was tactical as they went ahead to demolish some of the shanties said to be constituting a nuisance around the railway corridor.

Recall that FCTA’s demolition Squad had severally visited this Ruga Settlers, a shanty community around Kukwuaba, with bulldozers, but have always returned almost immediately after the departure of the Squad.

Speaking while their structures were being demolished, the Secretary, of Ruga Community, Ibrahim Yusuf said this is the 22nd time the community is facing demolition stressing that the occupants will continue to re-erect their structures until they are properly resettled.

Yusuf noted that the community contributes immensely to the socio-economic development of the territory having been one of the affordable neighborhoods within the city where artisans and laborers reside.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Security Services Department of the FCTA who led the operations, Adamu Gwary, the illegal settlers can’t be allowed to remain around the railway corridor, to prevent criminals from hibernating there.

Gwary represented by Dr Peter Olumuji, also noted that the illegal settlers were preventing the original allottees from taking possession of the land.

Share

Please follow and like us: