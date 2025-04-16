Illegal Revenue Collections Have No Place In Kogi – Enehe

Share

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has once again warned illegal revenue collectors in the State to desist from the unconstitutional act or face the full wrath of the law.

The Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Sule Salihu Enehe, gave the warning in Lokoja on Wednesday while interacting with Journalists about the activities of the revenue service.

Enehe vowed that the agency would continue to block all leakages in the system to boost the State’s revenue generation, promising that perpetrators of illegal acts would be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with existing laws.

“We are aware that despite our efforts, some individuals still hide under transport unions to collect certain amounts of money from motorcycle and tricycle operators,” he stated.

“They block roads at Adankolo junction, Suya junction near the Federal University Lokoja, First 200 Housing Unit junction, Old Market, among other places.”

The Chairman maintained that the collection of revenue due to Kogi State is the statutory function of KGIRS as outlined by the law.

He advised those indulging in illegal revenue collection to change their trade, stressing that the revenue agency would show no mercy to offenders.

“We will not relent until we rid the state of illegal tax collectors because their actions are posing a security threat to the state,” he said.

“They block highways at will to extort money from people in the name of tax collection, and we don’t know them.”

“The law for revenue collection in Kogi State is very clear to everybody, and we don’t expect any union to be collecting revenue meant for the government.

“It is illegal, and we are appealing to the security agencies in the state to assist us so that we can continue to clamp down heavily on them.

“If they refuse to change their trade and stop the illegal act, we will not tire of clamping down on them because no one is above the law in Kogi State,” he added.

Speaking on the ongoing process for the implementation of the Land Use Charge Law, the Executive Chairman of KGIRS stated that the law would pave the way for better infrastructure, improved public services, and a brighter future for the people of Kogi State.

“When fully implemented, it can foster data-driven decision-making, pave the way for the development of smart cities, and create jobs in the state,” he explained.

“In line with the ongoing tax reforms, the law aims at streamlining revenue collection, promoting transparency, and ensuring that all stakeholders contribute their fair share towards the development of Kogi State.”

