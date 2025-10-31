Illegal Refinery: Navy Arrests Seven In Ondo Communities

The operatives attached to the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Igbokoda, have uncovered and dislodged an illegal refinery in Obe-Jedo and Obe-Adun communities in Ilaje Local Council of Ondo State.

Confirming the operation, the FOB Commander, Navy Captain Aliyu Usman, disclosed that seven suspects were arrested at the scene, while locally made guns and machetes believed to have been used in resisting arrest were recovered.

According to him, the raid followed credible intelligence on economic sabotage and maritime crimes. About 3,000 litres of refined diesel stored in jerrycans, along with several cooking ovens used to process stolen crude oil, were discovered.

He added that preliminary investigations indicated the arrested suspects were secondary participants and had been released, while the main operators of the illegal refinery had been declared wanted.

According to him, the Navy’s anti-crude-oil-theft team initially faced violent resistance from a group of hired youths and women attempting to shield the illegal activity. To avoid escalation, the operatives withdrew for a tactical reassessment.

“The team later returned in the early hours of the following day and discovered that the stolen crude oil and refined products had been moved to a nearby bakery and makeshift structures used as storage facilities,” he said.

“The illegal refinery was subsequently deactivated in line with directives from Defence Headquarters.”

Captain Usman condemned the confrontation as a “dangerous innovation” by criminal elements bent on frustrating legitimate security operations and sabotaging national resources.

He reiterated that the operation was in line with the Chief of Naval Staff’s directive to curb crude oil theft and safeguard national assets.

“The Nigerian Navy urges all law-abiding residents of riverine communities in Ondo State to resist being used by oil thieves,” he warned.

“These criminal ventures benefit only a few while destroying the livelihoods and ecosystems of the entire community.”

He further cautioned that anyone obstructing the Navy’s operations against crude oil theft would be treated as an accomplice and prosecuted accordingly.