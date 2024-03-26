Illegal Mining, Prelude To Ecological Disasters

The activities of illegal miners has become a source of concern to residents of the Federal Capital Territory, especially with the collateral damage it inflicts on the environment, ONWUKA NZESHI reports

Mining tragedy

In September 2023, residents of Abuja, received a shocking news of the death of 30 persons at an illegal mining site in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. The deceased persons were said to had lost their lives in a land slide which occurred at the mine. Chairman, Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo, who made the disclosure during the maiden meeting between the Chairmen of the six Area Councils and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, said the issue of illegal mining had become a real source of concern to him and his colleagues.

Sabo blamed the menace of illegal mining in the FCT on the indiscriminate issuance of mining licences to individuals and companies. According to him, they ( the authorities) give “letters of consent” to Chinese mining firms to operate in local communities. He appealed to Wike to engage the Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake to intervene in the situation. Instantly the Minister of the FCT promised to liaise with his counterpart in the Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals Development but the outcome of that collaboration is yet to be felt.

Laterite mine

Instead what has become manifest is that the miners have become even more daring since then, exploring more minerals and exploiting these resources without bothering about its implications on the environment and the people. It has even become very difficult to distinguish the illegal miners from those duly licensed to prospect for solid minerals in the various communities. A case in point is the sand mine located behind the Oasis College of Nursing Science, Kuchiyako II. It lies parallel to a river bed which separates Kuchiyako and Bamishe, another community.

The open mine which spreads across a large expanse of land is about 1,000 metres long; 500 metres wide and over thirty feet deep. On a daily basis, the sand mine is a beehive of activities as a lone excavator continues to burrow into the ground to harvest laterite, the sharp sand used by estate developers in most of the construction sites. Nearly every half an hour a truck is loaded with sand drives out of the mine after paying the necessary bills and loading fees.

What used to be a flat land with some green vegetation has been stripped bare and in its place now lies a wide and deep valley. The most visible evidence of the degradation of the environment is that the buildings around this man-made gorge now appear to be hanging on a cliff. The implication is that if the sand miners continue with their activities unchecked, the degradation of the environment will continue and these endangered building will, over time, crash into the valley.

Local voices

Aisha Musa, a resident in the area told Inside Abuja that as many as thirty trucks are loaded each day to feed various building sites. It is obvious that the site is being managed by some persons under a company or business name but there are no signposts anywhere to indicate who is running the show. Aisha said she doesn’t know who is in charge of the mine and cannot tell if it is an illegal mine or not. According to her, those running the mine seem to have derived their powers to do what they are doing from the local council and community leaders.

“I know that some people in government and in the community must be aware of what is going on here. There is no way people can be boldly digging the sand the way they have been doing here if they don’t have some connections at the top,” she said. According to her, apart from the deep valley that has been created, some high tension power line towers under construction in the area stand the risk of collapsing into the deep burrow pit.

Abed Danladi, another resident said the activities at the mine had distorted the topography of the area, resulting in the diversion of the road to the next community. Danladi expressed fears that residents may not be able to pass through the area to the next village during the rainy season.

Investigation

Inside Abuja went on an investigative visit to the Kuje Area Council Secretariat where our reporter met with some officials in the Department of Environmental Affairs. The visit was to find out if the relevant authorities at the council were aware of the sand mine and its operations. Head of Department, Environment, Alhaji Abba Mu’azu said he was not aware of the site but promised to liaise with his counterparts in the other departments to ascertain the legality or otherwise of the sand mine.

He also promised to send some officials of his department on an exploratory trip to the area. By late afternoon, the following day, Mu’azu had fulfilled his promises. In a short phone chat with Inside Abuja, he said his men had visited the area and had submitted a report on the situation. “We were able to find out what is actually happening there. The burrow pit has been there before now( the current expansion) and we made an observation that they have to stop, otherwise it will affect the school. So, the Head of Department ( HOD) of Works and the other engineers are on the issue. We are on top of the matter,. So, we are on it,” he said.

Further proof

When Inside Abuja inquired further on the issue of illegal mines and whether the site in question was one of them, Mu’azu answered in the negative. According to him the site of the ill fated mine where thirty persons lost their lives in a land slide, was in a different location far removed from Kuje town. He explained that the site is in a remote location and not easily accessible due to security challenges. However, it is pertinent to note that the incident that purportedly claimed 30 lives has remained more of a mystery than a tragedy as the Federal Capital Territory Police Command later disputed the claims of the Area Council Chairman.

In a statement it issued days after the news broke, the Police said that there was no truth in it except that some persons wanted to create panic in Abuja. Inside Abuja learnt that the operators of illegal mines are usually influential individuals who are close to the corridors of power. According to our sources, the solid minerals entrepreneurs usually work with the local community leaders and security agencies, all of whom benefit from the proceeds of the business. More often than not, there are foreigners involved in these hideous enterprises with the Chinese being fingered as facilitators. This explains why it might be very difficult to get to the root of the problem and bring the menace to an end.