Illegal Mining: PESMDAA Steps Up Fight Against Menace In Kwara

The Petroleum Environmental Solid Minerals Degradation Awareness Association (PESMDAA) has pledged to step up its advocacy for sustainable environmental practices, while also intensifying the fight against illegal mining in Kwara State.

Kwara State Commissioner of the association, Abdulganiyu Aleshinloye, made the commitment at the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Workshop for PESMDAA Taskforce Officers, held on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital.

Aleshinloye described the task force as a critical tool in mobilising against illegal mining and environmental exploitation, warning that such activities pose serious threats to public health, biodiversity, economic stability, and climate resilience.

He said the association is committed to tackling environmental challenges through awareness creation and knowledge sharing aimed at eliminating degradation and irregularities in the petroleum, environment, and solid minerals sectors.

Also speaking at the event, the Kwara State Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Hajia Nafisat Buge, represented by the Principal Scientific Officer, Mrs. Aliu Aminat, drew attention to the link between environmental degradation and broader crises such as drought, food insecurity, and communal conflicts.

She reaffirmed the ministry’s full support for PESMDAA’s mandate and called for greater collaboration among researchers, local authorities, and security agencies to ensure coordinated interventions in tackling environmental challenges.

On her part, the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Hon. Abosede Buraimoh, represented by the Director of Solid Minerals, Mr. Kunle Adimula, said the ministry is intensifying sensitisation of stakeholders on the negative impacts of illegal mining in communities across Kwara.

She noted that the campaign will empower traditional rulers to properly profile investors in mining activities within their domains, in line with existing laws.

Buraimoh also disclosed that the ministry is working on legislation to compel mining companies to reclaim degraded land for agricultural use after operations, as part of efforts to address land degradation.

In a paper presentation titled “The Role of PESMDAA Taskforce Officers in Stopping Environmental Degradation and Working with the Media for Stronger Advocacy in Kwara State”, environmental journalist Dare Akogun urged taskforce officers to see themselves as the “first eye” and “first ear” of PESMDAA in the field.

He outlined their responsibilities, including monitoring environmental activities, identifying and reporting illegal mining and environmental abuse, sensitising communities on environmental protection, and supporting law enforcement in tackling offenders.

Akogun stressed that sensitisation is key to changing harmful practices, noting that many environmental offences occur due to ignorance. Citing his field investigations in Bani, Kaiama LGA, he highlighted the dangers of abandoned mining pits filled with dirty water, which spread disease and destroy farmland.

On the legal framework guiding PESMDAA operations, Associate Professor of Law at the University of Ilorin, Ahmad Hussein, urged members to familiarise themselves with the Mining Act and other relevant legislation to ensure smooth and lawful execution of their duties.

The workshop brought together taskforce officers, environmental experts, legal practitioners, and government representatives to strengthen the operational efficiency of PESMDAA in protecting Kwara’s environment.