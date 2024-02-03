Illegal Mining: Oyo Suspends Monarch

The Oyo State Government has suspended Oba Gbolagade Muritala Babalola (Gbadewolu I) as the Onido of Ido in Ido Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, the government, in a letter dated 2nd of February, 2024 and signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola, indicated that Governor ‘Seyi Makinde approved the suspension on 1st of February, 2024.

“I wish to inform you that Governor of Oyo State, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sub-section 1&2 of Section 26 of the Chiefs Law, Cap. 28 Vol I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000 and by virtue of all other enabling powers in that regard, has approved your suspension as the Onido of Ido in the area of authority of Ido Local Government Area.”