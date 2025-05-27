Illegal Mining: NOA’s War Without Weapons

Share

In the quiet towns and hilly terrains of the Southwest geo-political zone, where red earth and precious minerals lie beneath the surface, a silent battle is being waged without arms.

The weapon of choice is awareness. Providing the awareness in copious quantities is the National Orientation Agency (NOA), which is championing a cause that marries environmental stewardship with national security.

The cause is the fight against illegal mining. Since 2023, the NOA has sharpened its focus on the devastating impacts of illegal mining in the region.

From Osun to Oyo, Ekiti to Ogun, the agency has deployed its community-based machinery to sensitize residents about the dangers of unregulated mineral extraction, including environmental degradation, health risks, and the erosion of national wealth.

“For too long, illegal mining has robbed Nigeria of valuable resources while leaving behind environmental ruin,” Lanre Issa-Onilu, DirectorGeneral (DG) of NOA, said at a town hall meeting in Ilesa, Osun State.

“Our communities must understand that they are stakeholders in preserving these resources, not just for economic reasons, but for their health, security, and future.”

To deepen its reach and strengthen the campaign, the NOA has entered into partnerships with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as traditional institutions.

These collaborations are focused on information sharing, community engagement, and the identification of illegal mining sites. The agency is also working closely with local governments to integrate antimining advocacy into their development plans. In Ondo and Ekiti states, for example, NOA field officers have been embedded into local task forces, ensuring a flow of real-time data and constant community dialogue.

The NOA enjoys a huge advantage in the battle. This arises from its unmatched grassroots presence. With operatives stationed across the 137 local government areas of the Southwest zone, the agency has leveraged its local presence to run door-to-door sensitization campaigns, town hall forums, and school-based education programmes. In Ogun State, NOA’s campaign dubbed:

“Protect Our Land, Secure Our Future” has engaged youth leaders, artisans, farmers, and religious leaders, spreading messages about the socio-economic costs of illegal mining, including contaminated farmlands to rising insecurity fuelled by foreign and local illegal miners.

“We’re not just telling people what not to do; we’re helping them see how illegal mining threatens their livelihood,” said Mr. Sunday Adeboye, NOA Coordinator in Ogun State.

“We’re working to shift the cultural perception that mining is a quick path to wealth, when in fact it often leaves communities poorer and more vulnerable.”

In tandem with its broader digital transformation, NOA is also deploying its new digital platforms, The Explainer, a weekly publication; the Mobiliser App, and the AI-powered assistant CLHEEAN, to simplify government mining policies and report illegal mining activities in real time.

These tools allow citizens, especially tech-savvy youth, to understand their rights, report environmental abuse, and participate in government accountability. “With our Mobiliser App, anyone in the Southwest can report suspicious mining activities, access educational content, or connect with NOA officers in their locality,” said Issa-Onilu.

“We’re using technology to democratise vigilance.” In Osun State, the NOA has taken its campaign to the palaces of traditional rulers, tapping into the authority and influence of royal fathers to promote environmental ethics and cultural ownership of natural resources.

The Ooni of Ife and the Alake of Egbaland have both pledged support for the campaign, reiterating the need to safeguard ancestral lands from destructive exploitation. “Our ancestors believed in harmony with the land,” said a community leader in Ibadan.

“This illegal mining, leaving craters, polluted water, and broken homes, is a betrayal of that heritage. NOA is helping us remember who we are.” It has not been plain sailing for the agency. Funding constraints, bureaucratic red tape, and community resistance, usually driven by economic desperation, are hurdles that remain to be scaled.

In spite of them, the message of the agency seems to be reaching its intended targets “We know this is a long game,” said Issa-Onilu. “Changing behaviour, especially when it’s tied to survival, takes time. But with consistent engagement, data-driven strategies, and community partnerships, we will win this fight.”

The NOA’s anti-illegal mining campaign is more than an environmental intervention; it’s a blueprint for civic empowerment. By turning citizens into watchdogs, and communities into defenders of national resources, the agency is teaching ownership and showing that the struggle for Nigeria’s natural resources is no longer just about enforcement, but also enlightenment.

