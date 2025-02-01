Illegal Mining, Kidnapping Most Lucrative Ventures In Northern Nigeria – Vatsa

Share

… Asks FG to make public committee reports on soldiers, policemen killed at Niger Mining Site

… Backs Oshiomole’s comment

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has thrown his weight behind former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomole alleging that both retired and serving Military Generals are behind illegal mining in northern Nigeria.

Vatsa who was the former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger State described Oshiomole’s claims as honest and religiously true.

In a statement titled “I am solidly behind comrade Adams Oshiomole on illegal mining”, and made available to newsmen in Minna on Saturday, Vatsa said the large-scale ongoing illegal mining in the country especially in the north did not only have the full backing of retired generals in the country, but also political elites and top business class.

Accordingly, he said “These illegal mining activities have no place in the country’s economy, and it is hugely responsible to the unending security challenges in the north. I can tell you that, both political and traditional leaderships in the north, including top business class are fully aware of these illegal but lucrative activities”.

“Nobody who has a conscience and the fear of God will want to fault Oshiomole over his comments on the illegal mining in the country. He just hit the nail on the head; it is what everybody is aware of, but is not ready to say anything about it”.

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state expressed regrets saying that, while illegal mining blossomed in the north with millions of dollars going into individual’s pockets every day without hindrance, the government has continued to militarize the Niger Delta region over illegal oil bunkering. I wonder if gold and diamond are not part of the natural resources of the country”,

Vatsa also argued that “currently, gold and diamond are more expensive than crude oil in the international market, unfortunately, the government has decided to turn its back on illegal mining in the country thereby allowing few individuals and their foreign collaborators to continue to shortchange the country”.

Furthermore, Vatsa disclosed that the current insecurity situation in parts of the country especially in the north cannot be separated from illegal mining, saying “What is happening in the north is nothing but economic war. People hide under banditry to illegally mine gold and other mineral resources across the region and everybody is aware of these anomalies but there is no political will to confront the situation.

“In June 2022, about 34 soldiers and 8 mobile policemen were gruesomely murdered at Ajata Aboki, Erena ward of Shiroro local government area of Niger State by gunmen while providing security at a mining site in the area, both the government and the military authority kept sealed lips over the unfortunate incident.

“This is three years after that unfortunate incident but nobody has come out to tell Nigerians the truth behind the killing of these promising Nigerian soldiers and policemen.

“Who is the owner of that mining site where the soldiers and policemen were providing security? Who ordered the deployment of the soldiers and the policemen to the mining site?

“These were questions Nigerians have been expecting the government to provide answers but nobody has said anything about it.

“How can a government sweep such a national disaster under the carpet if not that some highly placed individuals are behind the deployment of these soldiers to the mining site?

“It is on record that after the incident, the then governor of the state, Abunakar Sani Bello banned all mining activities in the state and set up a committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing of those soldiers and the mobile policemen but three years after, nothing has been said about it, this is a tragedy.

“And, before anybody crucifies Senator Oshiomole over his allegation, let the government and the military authority make public the findings of the committee that investigated the killing of those soldiers and the policemen at Ajata Aboki mining site in Niger State.

“Oshiomole has not said anything contrary to what every Nigerian already knows. Our leaders at all levels know those who are behind the illegal mining in the country. They are untouchable persons who can make you lose elections as a politician especially if you go after them, so that is the situation we found ourselves”.

He however submitted that until the government takes drastic action against the ongoing illegal mining in the country, the security situation will persist, pointing out that “Bandits usually avoid these miners and go after innocent farmers in our communities because they operate in synergy”.

