Illegal Mining: FG to create mining police force – Minister

The Federal Government plans to create a special police outfit to combat illegal mining across the country, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake has said. He said the special police outfit will be called the ‘Mining Police Force’ or the ‘Mine Police’.

According to him, the proposed security outfit will not be restricted to the mining sector, but its operation will cover marine and the blue economy. He spoke on the NTA Weekend File on the plans and strategies to be deployed by the Federal Government to increase the contribution of mining to the economy.

He said insecurity in the mining sector would be handled through collaboration with different security agencies and the establishment of a special police outfit for that purpose. He disclosed that the special police force will be controlled by the Ministry of Solid Minerals and that its personnel will answer to those in the ministry.

He said: “We found out through intelligence reports that some illegal miners are directly responsible for the upsurge of banditry in several parts of Nigeria. “That is why I have been working with the various security agencies and the National Security Adviser, the outfit we are coming up with, and the President is fully in support of this. We are going to create a special police outfit. We’ll call it the Mining Police Force or the Mine Police.”

The minister further said the Federal Government through the ministry has provided a 60-day grace window for illegal artisanal miners to organise themselves, become bankable and pay royalties and taxes to the government.

Alake said investors would get their mining licenses within 30 days, adding that the ministry would overhaul and fastrack the application and licensing process.