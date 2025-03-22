Illegal Mining: FG Arrests 327, Reclaims 98 Mining Sites

Share

The Federal Government has ramped up its crackdown on illegal mining activities across northern Nigeria, with significant progress recorded by the Mining Marshals since their establishment in March 2024.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake said the special enforcement unit has arrested 327 illegal miners and recovered 98 mining sites, restoring access to legitimate operators.

Alake disclosed that 147 individuals are currently facing prosecution in various courts.

“One of the most notable operations took place in Kogi State at North-South Extractive Industries Limited, where over 3,000 illegal miners were flushed out from Mining Lease 19325 in Jagula,” the minister said.

“These miners had been illegally extracting gold, preventing the licensed owners from operating since 2016. The Mining Marshals restored control to the rightful license holders and stationed personnel on-site for continued enforcement,” he added.

In Kwara State, authorities secured the convictions of foreign illegal miners, including Yang Chao and Wu Shan Chuan, marking a decisive move against non-Nigerians involved in illegal mining operations.

Similarly, in Abuja, the Mining Marshals reclaimed multiple sites, including those operated by Ganan Mining Limited in Kuje.

Additional illegal mining sites were identified and targeted in Niger, Zamfara, and Kaduna States regions where illegal mining has long fueled insecurity, including banditry and terrorism financing.

Minister Alake emphasized that the intensified enforcement has significantly deterred illegal mining, which had previously crippled legitimate businesses and undermined government revenue.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to expanding enforcement operations, enhancing security, and maximizing revenue generation from the solid minerals sector.

To bolster these efforts, the number of Mining Marshals has increased from 2,200 to 2,679, with an additional 450 recruits added in the past year.

The government is also working on integrating advanced monitoring technologies, including satellite imaging, drones, and miniature robots, to track mining activities more effectively.

Security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force, have played a crucial role in supporting the crackdown, ensuring the protection of mining assets and legitimate operators across the country.

