Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has said the Federal Government is prepared to receive deported Nigerians from the United States if the situation arises.

The Director of Media and Corporate Affairs of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun gave this update while speaking during an interview on Tuesday, January 28.

Balogun stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is at the forefront of handling such developments, with an inter-agency committee already in place.

The committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NiDCOM, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

“The Federal Government has set up an inter-agency committee to manage the situation should there be mass deportations of Nigerians from the U.S.,” Balogun explained.

However, he clarified that NiDCOM has not received any official reports indicating that Nigerians in the U.S. are currently being processed for deportation.

Recent reports have highlighted that approximately 3,690 Nigerians in the U.S. are at risk of deportation as part of Donald

Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. According to a document from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency is actively enforcing removal orders.

The document, titled “Noncitizens on the ICE Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders of Removal by Country of Citizenship,” revealed that as of November 24, 2024, over 1.4 million non-citizens in the U.S. are subject to final removal orders.

Of this number, Mexico and El Salvador account for the highest figures, with 252,044 and 203,822 individuals, respectively.

ICE, which is tasked with protecting the U.S. from cross-border crime and illegal immigration, has intensified its operations, leading to the arrest of hundreds of migrants and the deportation of others via military aircraft.

As mass deportation efforts gain momentum, Nigerians and other African nationals in the U.S. are reportedly among the groups being targeted for removal.

