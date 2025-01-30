Illegal Migrant: Selena Gomez Reacts To Call For Her Deportation

Share

A few days after crying over the United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s ICE raids, popular American actress and singer, Selena Gomez, has reacted to a call for her deportation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), alongside other agencies carried out nationwide raids on Sunday deporting illegal migrants.

On Monday, it was reported by ICE that over 1,100 illegal immigrants were apprehended nationwide.

The 32 year-old who has Mexican heritage in a now-deleted video on her Instagram page, sympathised with the people affected.

While crying over the Mexican’s deportation, she said; “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something. I will try everything, I promise.”

In response, a former US senate candidate, Sam Parker, called for the singer’s deportation.

“Deport Selena Gomez. She picked illegals over America because she’s the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the ’87 Amnesty.

“She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?”

Reacting to her deportation call, the Grammy-winning singer in a post on her Instagram story wrote, “Oh Mr Parker, Mr Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

