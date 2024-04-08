Illegal Meter Sales Allegation Rocks Eko Disco

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc has been enmeshed in allegations of indiscriminate meter sales instead of deploying them to their customers that are desperately in need of them. This was contained in a leaked memo of one of the directors of the Board of the DisCo, Mr. Simon Ani, to Ernest Oji and the Chairman of Eko DisCo, Dr. Dere Otubu. Part of the memo, which was dated December 13, 2023 and seen by New Telegraph yesterday, read: “Thousands of meters have been sold instead of being deployed to our customers.

Where are the meters? Where is the money they were sold for… And so on and so on…” The allegation becomes more worrisome as it negates efforts by the Federal Government to increase access to meters for electricity users and to put an end to the monstrous estimated billings.

Recall that the Federal Government in 2020, had injected a seed capital of N200 billion under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), which sought to increase the metering rate, eliminate arbitrary estimated billing, strengthen the local meter manufacturing sector, job creation, and reduce collections losses.

Under Phase-1 of the programme, the FG set aside N59.280 billion to finance the installation of one million meters but only achieved 962,832 meters through 23 Meter Asset Providers. The Federal Government later opened the bids for the phase two of the NMMP, which was planned to be funded from a $500 million World Bank loan.

The Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, recently said the Federal Government was seeking N300 billion to procure 12.5 million prepaid meters, in a move to close the over seven million metering gap over the next five years. He spoke during his working visit to Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL) in Ogun State.

According to him, the government plans to raise that fund through a N75 billion seed capital, which, he said, President Bola Tinubu’s administration would provide, along with additional debt capital injections from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). He stated that Tinubu’s administration targeted to provide about 2.5 million prepaid meters yearly to close the nation’s metering gap. The minister explained that part of the measures initiated by President Tinubu is the formation of the Presidential Metre Initiative (PMI), aimed at putting other initiatives under one umbrella.