Illegal Law Admissions: JAMB Disowns Lead City University’s Intake

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disowned the purported admission of students into the Law programme of Lead City University, declaring that the admissions were invalid and unknown to the Board.

The examination body said the admissions did not pass through its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), insisting that the institution is currently not authorised to admit students into the programme following a suspension.

JAMB, in a statement issued on Thursday by its Public Communications Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the Board had received several allegations of negligence over the alleged admission of candidates into the university’s Faculty of Law despite the programme being suspended for five years.

Dr. Benjamin clarified that the admissions were not processed through the Board’s official admission platform.

He said: “The Board unequivocally states that the said admissions were not conducted through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), the only platform approved for the processing of admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Consequently, such admissions are void as they are unknown to the Board.”

Dr. Benjamin stressed that the university is not authorised to admit candidates into the programme until the suspension elapses, warning that any admission granted outside the approved platform is invalid.

According to him, the development highlights the importance of candidates complying with JAMB’s repeated warnings not to accept admission offers outside CAPS.

“This sad development once again underscores the importance of heeding the Board’s repeated and unequivocal advice to candidates not to accept any offer of admission outside CAPS.”

Candidates who accept such offers cannot claim ignorance, he noted, as admissions not processed through the system lack legitimacy.

“Candidates admitted through such irregular means have no legitimate claim as they are considered complicit,” he said.

The JAMB spokesman further advised candidates who had been offered admission outside CAPS to disregard the offers and instead apply for the next Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to secure legitimate admission.

“Candidates who have been offered admission outside CAPS are therefore advised to disregard such offers and commence the process of obtaining the next UTME application in order to pursue legitimate admission through the appropriate channels,” he added.

Dr. Benjamin also disclosed that the Board is aware that some universities attempt to circumvent the admission process by transferring such candidates to other institutions through inter-university transfers.

He warned that such arrangements would also fail because JAMB would not approve transfers where the initial admission was not processed through CAPS.

“For a transfer to be valid, the candidate must have been validly admitted in the first instance,” he said.

The Board reiterated that it would continue to enforce the rules guiding admissions into tertiary institutions in the country and urged candidates to strictly follow the approved procedures to avoid losing opportunities.