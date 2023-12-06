Illegal Land Allocations: Resign Now, Massive Crowd Tells Wike As Protesters Storm NASS

A coalition of over 10,000 indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory and civil society groups, on Wednesday, held a massive protest calling for the resignation of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the capital city.

The protesters, who stormed the National Assembly complex, under the aegis of the Network of Civil Societies for Economic Sustainability said Wike is incompetent and lacks vision for the FCT.

The massive crowd may have never been witnessed in the history of protests in FCT before now.

In his address, the group’s convener Adamu Kabir Matazu ca’ls for the probe of the minister on land allocations.

“Today, we stand united to express our concern over the direction of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the watch of Nyesom Wike.

“It’s abysmal and disturbing for the FCT to become an epicenter of controversy due to the misguided actions of Wike, which not only undermine President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda but also cast a shadow on the credibility of the federal government,” he said.

“We are here today to demand the immediate resignation, investigation, and prosecution of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the FCT due to his inefficiency in a government that promises to renew the Hope of Nigerians.

A government that wishes to give hope to its citizens must be run by men who possess the required qualities of a leader.

“Wike has remained inefficient in the discharge of his duties and has failed to live up to the Vision of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and should therefore be sacked from office. While the Federal Government has been calm and calculated in its reforms and its explanations to citizens on the rationale behind the policies of government, Wike has been insensitive; insulting the collective sensibilities of residents of the Federal Capital and Nigerians in general. His actions are avoidably controversial and hurting and his diction has been foul, combative, and condescending as if he is a deliberate punishment sent to the Federal Capital Territory by President Tinubu.

“Many residents are of the view that the land reforms being carried out by Wike are suspected to be targeted at dispossessing Nigerians of their properties.

“His recent clash with the governor of Rivers isn’t just a mere disagreement but a display of dirty politics that has no place in a civilized society. His preoccupation with personal vendetta has diverted his attention from his primary responsibility, neglecting the critical objectives set by the federal government for the FCT.

“His high-handedness in land policies, the revocation of lands, perceived animosity towards a particular section of the country, and the alarming manner in which lands are allocated, is suspicious. His actions do not align with the government’s agenda for reforms and development in the FCT.

Mr Wike’s tactics, reminiscent of an emperor which he exhibited during his tenure as governor of Rivers State are detrimental to the progress and growth we seek for our FCT and the nation at large.

“Furthermore, Wike’s disregard for decorum in media address and his reckless remarks without considering their implications on the administration are not befitting of a public office holder. His lack of accountability and administration failures are evident, and his actions threaten to cause irreparable harm to the administration’s credibility.”

The Network of Civil Society for Economic Sustainability, therefore, calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive action to contain the excesses of Wike.