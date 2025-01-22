Share

President Donald Trump’s administration has rolled back a decade-long policy that protected sensitive locations, such as schools, churches, and hospitals, from immigration enforcement actions.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made this announcement on Wednesday gives Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents the authority to arrest individuals in these previously safeguarded areas.

The DHS emphasized the move as part of efforts to eliminate “Safe spaces” for undocumented immigrants.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches,” the department declared, reaffirming its commitment to strict immigration enforcement policies.

READ ALSO:

Additionally, Acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman reinstated expedited removal across the country.

This allows ICE agents to swiftly deport undocumented individuals who are unable to provide proof of living in the U.S. for more than two years, further intensifying the administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

These measures coincide with the president’s signing of multiple executive orders aimed at suspending the refugee system and enhancing cooperation between ICE and local governments.

As part of this directive, nationwide operations will target and arrest undocumented individuals, potentially resulting in mass deportations.

Share

Please follow and like us: