Illegal Fishing: Nigeria Loses N105bn Annually to Insignificant Penalty

The Federal Government’s penalty for Illegal, Un- regulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing, which remains N500 or six months imprisonment, has led to the country losing about N105 billion ($70 million) annually to Ghanaians, Togolese, Asians and other foreign fishermen, who have taken over its waterways. Currently, the country is battling with 2.5 million metric tonnes of fish deficit as moves by the government to make the country self-sufficient in domestic fish farming business since January 1, 2014 has failed, leading to an annual loss of $70 million to the foreigners. Activities of illegal fishermen in the country’s waterways had posed a clog to marine, blue economy expected gains. Also, record by Nigerian Trawler Owners Association (NITOA) revealed that about five fishing companies were present- ly struggling to survive out of 20 companies with a combined fleet of over 250 vessels in the past.

Worried by the influx of foreigners and government’s little penalty, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mrs Jean Chiazor Anishere, said that the perpetrators of IUU fishing were emboldened to plunder Nigerian waterways because there is no sufficient regulation to deter them from committing the offence. She explained that there was need by the Federal Government to review the Fisheries Act, noting that where the owner of a fishing craft had failed to license his craft, a fine of N500 or six months imprisonment was the only penalty. She explained: “Not N5,000, not N500,000, but N500 or six months imprisonment; I do not see how six months imprisonment is commensurate to N500. But then again, I look at the year the act was made, this was 1967, so surely, that is probably when one naira is equivalent to one pound. Hence, N500 could be seen to be such a huge amount of money to attract six months imprisonment. “But in the Nigeria today of 2024, we all know that if it retains N500, it is a ridiculous amount of money. So we need to review the Act.

If we retain the N500, then anyone can go ahead and commit all the crimes in fisheries, because they can afford to pay N500 fine. So, we can obviously see that there is a need to review that Fisheries Act, in order to meet the reality of to- day. “It is also observed that the predominance of fishing in our country is done by artisans. But there is no provision for that in the Fisheries Act. Even in our constitution, there is no provision, no regulations for these artisans. “So, this has actually been a major problem in our country and it has actually led to a situation where we have the Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing, the offence that is being committed by foreigners. “We see some Ghanaians, some of our brothers from West African countries come to our territorial waters to poach fish because we don’t have laws that are adequate or commensurate to deter the offence of illegal aquaculture; we are not allowed to prosecute.

Unless and until we review these regulations, these policies, harnessing the blue economy is just a fiasco.” It would be recalled that President of NITOA, Mrs Ben Okonkwo, had said that IUU fishing had posed a direct threat to food security and socioeconomic stability in Nigeria and other parts of the world. According to her, developing countries that depend on fisheries for food security and export suffer from the depletion of marine resources. Okonkwo urged the Federal Government to do more to grow the fishing industry in Nigeria, noting that there was the need to establish fisheries terminal in Lagos, where about 95 per cent of the industrial fishing operators are based. She said: “There is the need for the government to sit down with NITOA to chart a common course so as to harmonize the processes and procedures to attract more local and foreign direct investment.

“Other areas that government must look into include: High cost of statutory registration and renewals of trawlers particulars from the regulatory agencies. “Occasional Pirate attacks at high sea leading to loss of lives and property as well as damage of vessels and machines. Furthermore, the relevant Research institutes should redirect their focus towards stock assessment. “The records show that there has been a steady decline in local catch and production of fish in Nigeria. In the 1970’s domestic production of fish was said to range from 600,000 to 700,000 tons By 1983 this dropped to $38.00 tons in 2000, local catch was 441,337 and today the figure is no better. Responsibility for this decline has been laid at the feet of IUU fishing. This involves trawlers coming from other jurisdictions to sweep the Nigerian coast not only of size- able fish supplies but also her juveniles.”