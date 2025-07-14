The Bayelsa State Government has announced the immediate termination of all illegal appointments made by His Royal Highness, Chief Kenneth Engo Opukeme, the paramount ruler of Opuama Clan in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

It also directed the stoppage of all payments of royalties due Opuama Clan through Chief Opukeme’s personal bank account, describing what the paramount ruler was doing as a gross violation of the constitution of the community.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who gave the directive at a meeting with the paramount ruler and other stakeholders of Opuama in his office, cautioned traditional rulers to abide by the provisions of the constitutions of their respective communities.

A statement signed by Mr Doubara Atasi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, directed the Member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 3 in the State House of Assembly, Moses Marlon, his Deputy Chief of Staff, Comrade Gowon Toruyouyei; the Commissioner for Sports, Dr. Daniel Igali; and the Chairman of Southern Ijaw LGA, Mr. Target Segibo, to ensure the opening of a bank account for the Opuama Kingdom within the week.

The statement read that all the federating communities in the Opuama have equally been directed to open their official community bank accounts into which all community funds are to be paid and disbursed accordingly to promote transparency and accountability.

Describing the action of the traditional ruler Constitutional as a constitutional breach, he decried the high-handedness of the Opuama paramount ruler for making appointments outside the constitutional provisions of the community and other infractions despite earlier warnings.

The statement maintained that the present administration would not hesitate to deal decisively with any irresponsible traditional rulers, urging those who are diverting community funds into their personal bank accounts to desist from the act forthwith.

“You must know that the way we have the power to give you the staff of office that is intoxicating you, we also have the power to take that staff of office from you.

“From reports before me, Your Royal Highness is still allocating to yourself the signing of cheques, and asking money for royalties and other things to be paid into your personal accounts. May be you don’t know the implications of what you are doing.

“You as an individual person you are not the Opuama Kingdom, but you are only a symbol of Opuama as its paramount ruler.

“So while we are still waiting for the Committee to come up with its report, it has become inevitable for us to give some directives and those directives have to be enforced, because we cannot allow you to create a conflict for us.

“The first directive is that within the next 48 hours, the member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency III, the LGA Chairman, the Commissioner for Sports, my Deputy Chief of Staff, the Chairman of the Bomo Clan Council of Chiefs, the RDA Chairman of Bomo East, should ensure the opening of a bank account for Opuama Community.

“The Commissioner for Community Development and that of Mineral Resources should jointly do a letter to SHELL and all other oil companies that all royalties due Opuama Kingdom should be paid into that account. The signatories to that account would be the paramount ruler, the women leader, and the clan youth president.” The statement read.