Illegal Encroachment: Oyo NUJ Urges Makinde, Security Agencies To Stop Dominion Broadcast

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has urged the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the security agencies to stop an Ibadan-based broadcast station, Dominion, from trespassing and encroaching on a parcel of land belonging to the Council at the Iyaganku area of Ibadan.

The call was made after an emergency congress held at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, presided over by the state chairman of the union, Comrade Ademola Babalola.

The congress observed with disappointment the plans by the management of Dominion Broadcast to trespass and encroach on a parcel of land belonging to the Oyo State council.

It said that the land in question has been in possession of the union for years and is backed by a Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Oyo State.

After exhaustive discussions and exchange of views and ideas, the following resolutions were adopted: “That the congress called on the owners of Dominion Broadcast to stop any attempt to trespass or encroach on a parcel of land belonging to the union, while calling on the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Seyi Makinde, to call the owner of the broadcast station to order.

The Congress also called on the security agencies to be alerted to this development.