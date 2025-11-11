Illegal Dev’t: Ex-Naval Chief Accused Of Mobilising Officers To Confront Wike

Naval officers, allegedly acting on the orders of retired Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd), a former Chief of Naval Staff confronted and attacked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike at a disputed development site.

Wike and senior FCT officials had arrived at Plot 1946, Buffer Transit, Southern Parkway, Gaduwa District, to inspect an illegal development when a squad of naval personnel, reportedly drafted from a nearby base, blocked the entrance with a truck and prevented bulldozers from the Department of Development Control from accessing the site for demolition.

The military officers shoved the minister aside as he attempted to enter the site, insisting they were acting on orders. Wike, who made and received calls at the scene, subsequently turned back but vowed not to allow the illegal development to continue.

Wike accused the retired naval officer of attempting to seize the land by intimidation and said the developer had no planning approval or other documents authorising construction.

“I don’t understand how somebody who attended that position… cannot approach my office to say this is what is going on. But simply because he’s a military man, he could use that to intimidate Nigerians. I’m not one of those kind of persons that will succumb to blackmail or intimidation,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to the Chief of Defence Staff and I’ve spoken to the Chief of Naval Staff and they have assured me that they will resolve the matter. We’re not here to have a shootout, but I will not allow this illegal development on land grounds simply because he was a former Chief of Naval Staff,” Wike added.

The Director of Development Control reportedly asked the developer to produce approval documents at the scene but none were presented.