Illegal Detention Suit: NAOC Orchestrated My Arrest – Opumie

Bayelsa Youth Activist, Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie has testified that his near-death experience in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) which incidentally led to his illegal arrest on the 2nd day of August 2016 and being detained for two years was allegedly based on the complaint filed by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie made this known at the weekend at the State High Court sitting in Yenagoa while answering questions in continuation of cross-examination with the suit number YHC/324/2022 against the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and the Department of the State Security (DSS).

Opumie, while responding to Counsels to the 1st set of defendants, the DSS, insisted that the allegations as contained in the petition to the Bayelsa Command of the Police and the Charges filed before the magistrate court in Abuja were confirmation of the involvement of the DSS and the NAOC in his travails.

Opumie faulted the claim of the lead counsel to the DSS, C.S.Eze Esq, that the DSS had no role to play in his alleged illegal arrest and detention, saying ” the DSS played a vital role. If they did not play any role, I shouldn’t have been in the underground cell belonging to the DSS.”

He continued “I was also taken out of my cell around midnight and blindfolded. They took me to the cemetery along Azikoro Road. I was taken to a freshly dug grave and was asked to accept the trump-up charge that I wanted to bomb Agip facilities or I die and be buried but I refused.

Opumie also faulted the claim that he was making up fairy tales against the DSS for financial gains and insisted that the Nigerian Agip Oil Company reported him to the police and the DSS adding that “Agip painted me blue and black before the security agencies and they illegally arrested me in a Gestapo style.”

Also during cross-examination by the Counsel to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Innocent Ekpen Esq, Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie, who admitted that most of the record of conversations and meetings between officials of Agip and the police were lost during his illegal arrest and detention.

The presiding Judge, Justice Ebiyon Duke Charlie, after the conclusion of cross-examination from the two sets of defendants, the DSS and NAOC, adjourned the suit till January 19th, 2024.

Speaking at the end of the court sitting, the Counsel to the Claimant, Ebipreye Sese Esq assured that his client, Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie believes the court is his last resort to get justice over his alleged arrest and detention in underground detention facilities in Abuja for 730 days by the Department of State Security (DSS).

The Bayelsa Youth Activists, Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie, had filed a suit against his illegal arrest and detention with demands for the sum of N9 billion in damages.

He is also praying the court declares illegal his arrest, torture and subsequent detention without proper food and medical attention and access to family members for two years for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

In his eight prayers before the Court, Opumie sought the order of the court to pay for damages suffered as a result of the false imprisonment for two (2) years under the custody of the DSS (2nd set of defendants) in their prison facilities without bail or arraignment in a court of law at the instance of the Agip (1st set of defendants) false and malicious complaints/reports against him”

“An injunction restraining the 2nd and 3rd set of defendants from further harassing or attempts to arrest and detain the claimant at the instance of the 1st set of defendants.”

Opumie, who is an indigene of the Opuama Community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the State is one of the Niger Delta Youths that embraced the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).