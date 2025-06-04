Illegal Congress: Gombe Athletics Boss Drags NSC, Others To Court

Share

The Chairman of the Gombe State Athletics Association, Mr. Ahmed Gombe Shuaibu Gara, has instituted a legal action against the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), and two key executives of the AFN over what he alleges to be unconstitutional and illegal congresses held by the federation.

The suit, filed on May 13, 2025, before the Federal High Court in Abuja under case number FHC/ABJ/CS/940/2025, lists the National Sports Commission as the 1st defendant; the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, the governing body for athletics in Nigeria, as the 2nd defendant; Chief Tonobok Ojuru Okowa, the current President of the AFN, as the 3rd defendant; and Mr. Israel Inwang, Secretary of the AFN, as the 4th defendant.

In his originating summons, filed through his legal counsel, W.S. Bako Esq., Mr. Gara is challenging the legitimacy of two congresses held by the AFN on December 14, 2024, in Delta State and April 10, 2025, in Bayelsa State. He contends that the congresses, and any subsequent congresses, violate specific provisions of the AFN Constitution—namely Articles 10.14, 10.15, 10.17, and 10.41—and are therefore null, void, and of no effect.

Among the reliefs sought by the plaintiff are: Judicial declaration that the aforementioned congresses and any actions or decisions arising therefrom are unconstitutional and invalid, declaration that the removal of the plaintiff from the AFN’s WhatsApp communication group—considered a primary platform for internal communication—constitutes a breach of his rights as a member and Chairman representing Gombe State, ruling that the demand for payment of affiliation fees into a private account by AFN members is contrary to the principles of transparency and the provisions of the federation’s constitution, declaration that it is unconstitutional to conduct a congress involving state chapters without properly constituted board members, chairmen, and secretaries as stipulated by the federation’s governing document.

Mr. Gara is also seeking several consequential orders, including: The immediate reinstatement of the plaintiff to the AFN WhatsApp group.

A perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further excluding the plaintiff from official communication channels without due process.

An order compelling the defendants to comply fully with the AFN Constitution in all matters related to congresses and elections.

A directive mandating the publication and circulation of a detailed nominal roll of board members of all affiliated states—including their names, emails, phone numbers, and addresses—within 30 days.

The plaintiff’s suit is supported by a witness statement on oath, an affidavit of non-multiplicity of action, and a list of witnesses. He also submitted a copy of the amended Constitution of the AFN, which was adopted during the Congress held on May 25, 2023.

