Illegal Charter Operators Pose Danger to Aviation –NCAA

The Acting Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Chris Ona Najomo, has lamented the nefarious activities of illegal private jet operators, stressing that they pose a serious threat to the country’s aviation industry.

Describing the culprits as ‘Cartel’, Najomo said their activities have seriously affected the fortunes of the genuine and licensed charter operators, vowing that the aviation regulatory body had concluded plans to publish the names of the operators of the illegal business and to warn Nigerian elites not to fly aircraft that are not duly registered with the NCAA.

He spoke against the backdrop of Flint Aero aircraft carrying the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu from Abuja to Ibadan Airport in November, which crashed inside the airport and which preliminary report by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) indicated was an illegal charter operation. Holders of Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Airline Operating Permit (AOP) with valid AOC, he said, are the only authorised operators to carry out charter operations.

Many a time, private jet owner clandestinely turn their aircraft into charter operations. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig CARs) 2015 states: “No person shall use any aircraft in Nigeria for hire and reward in the public transport category to provide non-scheduled or charter air service unless such a person holds an ATL or Airline Operating Permit (AOP) issued by the Authority.”

The acting NCAA boss, who spoke when he met with some stakeholders in the aviation industry in his office in Lagos, yesterday, noted that the agency would con- tinue to ensure strict compliance to safety regulations.