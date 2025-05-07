Illegal Charges’ll Be Treated As Criminal Offence, NELFUND Warns Institutions

Share

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has issued a stern warning to tertiary institutions, declaring that any act of sabotage or illegal financial demand from beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s student loan scheme will be treated as a criminal offence.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement meeting with heads of Colleges of Education, Agriculture, Health, and Nursing on Wednesday in Abuja, NELFUND Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, emphasized that the Fund will take decisive action against any institution found undermining the loan programme’s integrity.

Sawyerr stated that while NELFUND does not possess statutory authority to discipline or remove heads of institutions, any illegal act uncovered would be escalated to the Federal Ministry of Education for administrative action or to law enforcement where applicable.

“The commitment of NELFUND is to pay all institutional registration charges that guarantee students access to lectures, tutorials, exams, and other academic activities.

“We will not tolerate a situation where students are made to pay after we have already disbursed funds on their behalf,” he said.

According to the NELFUND boss, 303 institutions have so far received payments on behalf of over 293,000 students across the country.

He reiterated that no student should be asked to pay out-of-pocket once NELFUND has settled their fees.

“This is not a refund scheme. Any school that demands payment from students after receiving funds from us is engaging in an illegal act. Such behaviour constitutes economic sabotage and will be treated as a criminal matter,” he warned.

While acknowledging the limitations of the Fund in directly sanctioning institutions, Sawyerr assured stakeholders that such cases would be thoroughly investigated and handled through appropriate administrative and legal channels.

“We are threading with caution because we don’t want to punish students for institutional failings. But institutions found wanting will be held accountable. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to make education accessible must not be derailed by selfish interests,” he added.

Sawyerr also revealed that investigations into reported cases of irregularities and extortion are already underway.

The probes, he said, are being carried out in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Federal Ministry of Education, and NELFUND’s internal compliance units.

He commended members of the public and stakeholders for their vigilance and feedback, assuring that the Fund remains committed to transparency and accountability in its mission to democratize access to higher education in Nigeria.

