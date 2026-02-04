Illegal Charges: Nigeria Moves To Battle Shipping Lines’ Menace

As shipping lines threaten trade competitiveness across Africa with unapproved charges the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has held a meeting to safeguard the interests of port users and the economy in line with global best practices, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Last year, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Dr. Pius Akutah, complained that imposition of peak season surcharges and other arbitrary fees by shipping lines were having serious implications on trade competitiveness in West and Central Africa.

He spoke at key industry stakeholder engagement involving representatives from 19 member countries during a two-day subregional seminar and meeting of the Standing Committee No. 1 on Trade and Transport under the Union of African Shippers’ Councils (UASC), held in Lagos.

In less than four months after, the council last week, reiterated its call on shipping companies operating at the nation’s seaports to engage relevant stakeholders before implementing any increase in tariffs as findings revealed that the industry was losing about N700 billion annually to illegal shipping charges.

Engagement

For instance, at a stakeholders’ meeting on tariff review for charges by shipping companies, service providers, clearing agents, importers, and freight forwarders at the council’s headquarters in Lagos, Akutah noted that stakeholder engagement was critical to maintaining order within the port system and ensuring that Nigeria’s ports align with global best practices, while safeguarding the interests of port users and the national economy.

Akutah, who was represented by the Director of Consumer Affairs at the NSC, Mrs Ify Okolue, explained that the council’s mandate was to promote fairness, efficiency, and balance within the port system, saying that the council’s role was not only to ensure that service providers operate within an economically justifiable framework, but to also protect port users from arbitrary, unjustified, or anti-competitive charges.

According to him, “in carrying out this responsibility, the council is guided by due process, transparency, stakeholder consultation, and the overriding national interest. It is important to emphasise that the mandate of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council is to promote fairness, efficiency, and balance within the port system.”

Equity

Also, Akutah stressed that the council remained open to dialogue and committed to ensuring equity, regulatory integrity, and the long-term sustainability of the maritime industry. He explained: “Regulation is most effective when it is inclusive, which is why this engagement is critical.

It provides us with an opportunity to listen attentively to your perspectives, clarify the rationale behind regulatory decisions, address misconceptions where they exist, and collectively explore solutions that are fair, sustainable, and beneficial to all parties.

“I wish to assure all stakeholders that the Shippers’ Council is not insensitive to the prevailing economic realities, including foreign exchange challenges, inflationary pressures, and the need to keep Nigerian ports competitive within the sub-region.

At the same time, we must ensure that cost recovery by service providers does not translate into excessive burdens on port users or undermine national trade objectives. “We are not here as adversaries, but as partners in progress, united by a common goal, a port system that supports trade facilitation, attracts investment, and contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic development.”

Demand

Notwithstanding, the National Vice President of Importers Asso

There is need for a binding national tariff review and approval framework, including mandatory cost-justification disclosures by service providers

ciation of Nigeria (IMAN), Chief Ndubuisi George, called for a sixmonth grace period for the clearance of backlog consignments which orders are being processed by oversea suppliers.

George recommended the creation of an inclusive tariff review forum with IMAN as the lead cargo-owner representative and the adoption of a transparent, internationally benchmarked tariff-setting framework in line with global best practices.

George said: “IMAN maintains that any tariff or rent review conducted without its input is invalid and unacceptable. The Association remains committed to constructive engagement and commends the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, for withdrawing the controversial approvals pending conclusive engagement with IMAN-an action that restored confidence and stability within the port system.”

Similarly, the ANLCA Western Zone Coordinator, Alhaji Femi Anifowose, commended the participating freight forwarders, importers and OPS groups for attending the meeting and reaffirming a collective position to reject the increment.

Also, the ANLCA Tincan Chapter Chairman, Prince Olawale Cole, said that freight agents have been pained in so many ways over the years about the operations of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). He explained: “Nobody has asked us about operational challenges that we have with these shipping companies, especially the likes of MSC.

This same shipping company charges for holiday that we don’t work. MSC charges for weekends that they don’t work. This same shipping company charges while the vessels are yet to berth. They collect 14-21 days detention from us and they operate without having holding bays.”

Meanwhile, a Nigerian maritime advocacy group, Sea Empowerment and Research Center (SEREC), also said in a memorandum dated January 14, 2026, and addressed to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy through the Permanent Secretary and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), that the Apapa port corridor handled over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s containerised imports, conservatively estimated at between 1.5 million and 1.8 million Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEUs) annually, adding that a marginal increase of between N150,000 and N250,000 per container translates into an additional annual cost burden of N225 billion to N450 billion on the economy.

According to Head of Research at the center, Eugene Nweke, the decision followed recent street-style protests by freight forwarding practitioners over increases in shipping line and terminal charges, which culminated in the physical shutdown of a shipping company’s operations and significant disruption to port activities.

He noted that the costs were inevitably passed on to manufacturers, importers, small and medium-scale enterprises, and final consumers, adding that the port and shipping charges now account for as much as 30 to 40 per cent of the total landed cost of some imports, warning that unchecked increases in logistics costs function as a hidden inflation tax, undermining national efforts to control rising prices.

Last line

There is need for a binding national tariff review and approval framework, including mandatory cost-justification disclosures by service providers.