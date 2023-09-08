Illegal Assets Sale: Reps Summon NIMASA, NPA, Customs Bosses, Others

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on disposal of public property yesterday asked the Director-General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh; Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mallam Mohammed Bello Koko and Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, to appear before it or face sanctions.

Chairman of the Commit- tee, who is also House Leader, Hon Julius Ihonvbere, gave the warning at the resumed hearing of the panel. The committee is investigating the illegal auctioning of government properties by various ministries and agencies. Ihonvbere said: “NIMASA and NPA seem to have a notorious tendency not to respond to invitations from the parliament. And we are not going to tolerate this.

“The Nigeria Customs had a tendency not to honour our invitations in the 9th Assembly. But this Assembly will not allow that. I advise the CG of Customs to get in touch with the Clerk of the Committee and get a date to appear, and give us the required documents and information.

“Also, the Ministry of Water Resources, there is no representative from the ministry here. It is a very bad way to start with an administration that is out to change the course of things and improve the lot of Nigerians. I will advise the permanent secretary to get in touch with the Clerk of this Committee and get a new date.

“I have a feeling some of them think what we are doing here is a joke, but by the time they discover that it is not a joke, it will be too late. “So, we are giving the NPA, NIMASA, Customs and Ministry of Water Resources another opportunity to cause an appearance before this committee before we take the next step.”

Earlier, the panel rejected the official of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), who was the Liaison Officer, Mr Pascal Nnolie, and that of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, represented by the Managing Director, Engr Babalola Olatunji. Dismissing the submission from NRC, Ihonvbere said: “The documents before me are that of 2015 and 2016 earlier submitted to the Committee on Public Accounts of the House.

“With due respect to your MD, this is an insult to this Committee and the parliament. You can’t give us documents of 2016 to work with here. The committee is rejecting this presentation – take them back to your MD and let him show respect to the committee and represent it in 48 hours.”

To the MD of the Ogun- Osun River Basin, the chairman said: “You people should be careful with the kind of documents you bring to the National Assembly, knowing that you’re under oath. “We will step down this report and allow you to go and do a thorough job and send a fresh report within 48 hours.”